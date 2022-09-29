Championships have led to new challenges for the Prout girls tennis team over the years, and that is the case again this season.
The Crusaders won the Division II title last fall with a terrific season. Now, RIIL realignment has sent them up to the state’s top division.
The same thing happened in 2018, when the Crusaders were bumped up to D-I after winning three consecutive D-II titles. That year, Prout went 3-9, then 1-12 in 2019 before moving down.
So far, Prout is 1-3 in the latest move, with a win over Smithfield. Freshman Meaghan Murray is playing No. 1 singles for the Crusaders. Mia Renzulli is in the No. 2 spot, Lena Eng is at No. 3 and Maddie Mattiucci is playing No. 4. The doubles teams include quite a few players who are new to the varsity squad.
Prout is joined in Division I by North Kingstown. The Skippers are coming off a 3-12 campaign but are 3-1 so far this year. They beat Prout 7-0 last week.
Audrey Paxton, Aroo Jang, Kate Maloney and Ivy Cote have been handling the singles ladder for the Skippers.
Two South County squads are hoping to make some noise in Division II.
Narragansett has a young squad but has won three of its first four matches, including a victory over previously unbeaten Westerly on Monday.
Tabitha Gooding, Marissa Lefoley, and Brooke Caffrey had singles wins in the victory over Westerly. Samantha Cronin was edged out at No. 4.
Cate Cindrich and Ambujam Lohmann scored the other victory at No. 1 doubles.
South Kingstown is 2-2 on the year. The Rebels have been led by Alexa Clark, Zoe Pollack, Emma Davis and Danica Mason.
In upcoming matches, Prout takes on East Greenwich, South Kingstown visits Lincoln School, Narragansett hosts Classical and North Kingstown welcomes Smithfield to town.
