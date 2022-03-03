For the second straight year, a strong season by the South County Storm ended one win shy of a finals trip. The girls co-op squad lost two games to one to Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View in the Division I semifinals, with the Broncos winning a close rubber match 4-3 on Tuesday to take the series. All three games were decided by one goal. South County had dropped the opener 2-1 before staying alive with a 5-4 comeback win on Sunday at Boss Arena. Jade Shabo scored the game-winner with 3:13 left in the game two win. BPB will face La Salle in the championship series.
