WARWICK — Brief rough patches have been happening all season for the North Kingstown High School boys basketball team, and this one came at a the worst possible time.
On the brink of a second consecutive Division I championship Sunday at CCRI, with a seven-point lead late in the second half, the Skippers went scoreless for the final 1:52 and saw Bishop Hendricken finish the game on a 12-0 run. The result was a 58-53 victory for the Hawks, who dethroned the Skippers in a rematch of last year’s championship matchup.
“If you had told me, with two minutes left we’d be up seven, I would say we were going to win this game,” North Kingstown head coach Aaron Thomas said. “We had a plan going out. Couple of misguided shots, couple of rushed shots. We’re a very good basketball team when we run our sets and get movement. When it becomes more freelance, one guy dribbling, everyone else standing, we’re not a very good basketball team. That’s what we’ve got to avoid, especially in crunch time.”
The Skippers are still reigning champions in the state tournament and will begin play in that bracket this week, but they’ll do it off their first postseason loss since the 2017-2018 season. They had won nine playoff games in a row and were bidding to become the first repeat D-I champion since La Salle in 2014 and 2015. Hendricken claimed its first D-I crown since 2017.
A 10th straight playoff win for the Skippers was well within reach. They weathered an early storm by the Hawks, kept up their end of a back-and-forth game and began to take control midway through the second half. A 12-2 run sparked by three John Quainoo driving layups made it 47-40. After a brief Hendricken surge, the Skippers went up seven again when Geoff Coyne finished an acrobatic leaner on the break with 1:52 remaining, making it 53-46.
It was a highlight-reel shot by Coyne but it would be North Kingstown’s final bucket. A turnover in the press, two drives to the basket by Clay Brochu that came up empty and missed 3-pointers by Nick Sacchetti and Owen Moynihan accounted for the dry spell as North Kingstown went scoreless on its last five possessions.
“That’s the lull we’ve been having in the last couple of games, where in the second half, for a two or three-minute gap, we don’t score, we don’t take good shots and we get in trouble,” Thomas said. “But I will say this, before we had to shoot a 3, very happy our last few possessions. We got Clay to the basket twice and I thought he got hit. No call, in this kind of game.”
Sandwiched around the empty North Kingstown trips were five straight possessions with points for the Hawks. Junior standout Sebastian Thomas did all of the scoring, starting the personal 12-0 run with a driving layup for a three-point play. He followed with a steal that led to a layup. Then, North Kingstown’s Caleb Wagner came up with a key block of a shot inside, but the ball kicked out and eventually got to Thomas, who buried a 3-pointer to give Hendricken a 54-53 lead with 50 seconds remaining.
“We didn’t panic,” Thomas said. “Coach always tells us to keep our composure and we did that. In practice, we do situation drills. Coach will put the starting five, like down five, with a minute left and we have to come back. So we practice for it and it helped us in the game.”
After Brochu missed on a drive, Thomas was fouled and made both free throws. He made two more from the line with 14 seconds left to clinch the victory. Thomas finished with a game-high 32 points.
“Credit to Hendricken. They fought back. They scored the last 12,” Aaron Thomas said. “We can’t expect to win a game doing that. We had Coyne, our best guy on [Sebastian Thomas]. He hit some big shots, made a lot of free throws too.”
Brochu led the Skippers with 16 points, Sacchetti had 13, Quainoo scored 11 and Moynihan chipped in some key buckets off the bench to finish with six points.
Hendricken made 13 of 16 free throws. North Kingstown went to the line just four times, making two.
“We were happy with our takes to the basket,” Thomas said. “Kind of disappointed we only got to the foul line four times today. I thought we had plenty of opportunities to get there more, but we either didn’t finish or we didn’t get the calls, and it hurt us. We made more 3s than them, more twos than them, but we got killed on the line.”
The game was one of the last big ones for the foreseeable future at CCRI’s Vincent A. Cullen Field House, which is being repurposed by the school during renovations. Fans left cheers that will echo.
“It’s awesome,” Thomas said. “We get tremendous support from our fans. I can’t say enough about them. I’m so happy our fans show up and support us. It’s just a great atmosphere to play basketball.”
The Skippers hope to give their faithful more to cheer about, with the state’s top prize up for grabs. Seeded second behind Hendricken, they will host a first-round home game tonight.
“Today, obviously, they’re down because we lost, but I hope they’re able to appreciate what we’ve accomplished the last two years,” Thomas said. “We’re having the best year in NK history right now and if we keep going, we’ll have the most wins of any NK team. Twenty-six is the most. We have a great opportunity to do that.”
Recent history offers a lesson on what to guard against. After losing the D-I finals to North Kingstown last year, Hendricken was upset by the 16 seed in the opening round of the state tournament. The Skippers want to avoid that fate, and they’d love to see the Hawks down the line.
“We’ve talked already about what happened to Hendricken last year,” Thomas said. “They lost in this game and then got beat in the first round, so that can’t happen either. I think we’ve got too much character on this team for that to happen . . . Would love to see them again. We get up to play them. It’s a good challenge. We’ll play them. I want to play the best and I know they’re the best. Hopefully, we’ll see them again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.