CRANSTON - Sebastian Carlsson made history on Wednesday.
The Narragansett High School senior became the first Mariner to win the state boys golf championship with a command performance at Cranston Country Club. Carlsson was tied for the lead with a 1-under 70 in Tuesday’s first round, then was even better on Wednesday, shooting a 4-under 67 to win the crown at 5-under overall. He was six shots clear of the field.
“I knew I was going to be in contention,” Carlsson said. “The swing was coming together, had a few good practice rounds. I just knew if my head didn’t get in the way, I could compete and hopefully win.”
Carlsson’s win highlighted a terrific tournament for South County golfers. Prout’s Mark Roberts was the state runner-up with a 143 and his team finished sixth. North Kingstown’s Brayden Dickinson finished in a tie for seventh and led the Skippers to a fourth-place finish in the team standings.
Carlsson is no stranger to success on the state tournament stage. As a sophomore, he finished sixth. Last spring, he surged to a runner-up finish behind La Salle’s Max Jackson.
“Two years ago, he made a birdie putt on 18 to make first-team all-state and that was the start of something magical,” Narragansett coach Pat O’Brien said. “Last year, state runner-up, and that’s a big honor. One spot to go this year and he did it.”
With a commitment to play golf at the University of Rhode Island, Carlsson will now head there as the state’s best. He’s the first Narragansett boy to win in the 48-year history of the school. Two Mariners had won the girls title - Lauren Grzebien and Anna Grzebien. Carlsson is also the first South County champ since South Kingstown’s Colby Pacheco in 2001.
“As a small town, it means a lot to us, a lot more than other schools that are used to it,” O’Brien said. “For us, this is a first-time thing and it’s very special.”
Carlsson started his opening round with a birdie and finished the front nine at even par. Three straight birdies on the back nine had him rising up the leaderboard. He ultimately finished with the 70 after bogeys on the last two holes.
“I had in mind day one that you should probably be one or two under,” Carlsson said. “Being under par gets you going off strong. I should have finished it off better, but being tied for first gave me the confidence to think I could take it.”
His start on Wednesday morning left no doubt that this would be his tournament. Carlsson birdied the first two holes and didn’t stop there. He also birdied five, seven and eight. Paired with just one bogey and three pars, Carlsson hit the turn at 4-under for the day and 5-under for the tournament.
“I didn’t finish good yesterday so it was nice to get those two bogeys back right away,” Carlsson said. “I knew I was swinging it pretty good. I just kept the foot on the gas and didn’t hold back on that front nine. I took an aggressive play on eight and it paid off. Finished it off on nine with a good up-and-down. That really just gave me the confidence that I didn’t have to do much on the back.”
Needing hust to be steady on the back nine, he delivered, carding six straight pars before a birdie on 16. A bogey on 17 was quickly left behind as Carlsson sank a putt for par on the 18th.
“I was thinking, ‘I can’t go bogey-bogey to finish again, I’ve got to make this putt,’” Carlsson said. “In front of all those people, it was pretty cool to get the job done.”
Carlsson knew he was in a good spot when he finished, but a few groups were still on the course. Once everybody came in and the title became official, the celebration was on.
For the third year in a row, Carlsson was at his best in Cranston.
“He has this burning desire to prove himself over and over,” O’Brien said. “He wants people to understand you can do it the way he’s done it - he’s not a private country club person. He travels around to a lot of tournaments, plays a lot of public courses. He plays wherever he can. He works very hard and he deserves this.”
Roberts led the charge for Prout, carding a 1-over for the second-place finish.
“I definitely had a good feeling about this,” Roberts said. “I’ve been working hard the last couple of weeks. I came in and did my best.”
David Bruno shot a 158, while Andrew DiCarlo and Charlie Horne finished at 169. Competing in the girls championship, Prout freshman Ava Andoscia finished sixth with a 171. South Kingstown’s Grace Clark shot a 105 in the girls bracket.
Dickinson led North Kingstown with a 149. Will Owens finished 18th with a 156. Sam Iden finished with a 159 and Matt Morgan shot 160.
