NORTH KINGSTOWN — Dick Fossa would have enjoyed the football game that christened the field now named in his honor.
North Kingstown beat Portsmouth on a last-second field goal Friday night, shortly after the turf at the Anthony C. Perry Athletic Complex was named Dick Fossa Memorial Field, in honor of the former athletic director.
“It’s a fitting and lasting tribute to a man who dedicated his life to athletics and who left a huge impression on all of us and everyone he worked with,” said School Committee Chairman Gregory Blasbalg.
Fossa died in 2020 at the age of 61. He had spent most of his career at Narragansett High School, as the longtime football coach and later the athletic director. He became North Kingstown’s athletic director in 2017 and helped lead the push to build the turf field, which has become the jewel of the school’s athletic facilities.
“In such a short time, he had such a major and lasting impact,” said Superintendent Dr. Phil Auger. “This beautiful field is a product of his leadership and his commitment to youth sports. Dick came to North Kingstown as we were preparing for a bond proposal to build the new field. He immediately went above and beyond his regular duties as athletic director to help advise us on the project.”
The Skipper football team stood at attention in the end zone for the ceremony, which also featured a performance of the national anthem by the school chorus. Town and school officials made remarks, each echoing the sentiments around Fossa in the school community. While his time in North Kingstown was short, it was impactful.
“All I can say about Dick Fossa is that he was an amazing man,” said athletic director Chris Cobain.
“He was everywhere, every game, every place, doing everything he could to make sure our students had the best advantage on the playing field,” said Town Council President Gregory Mancini.
That led the drive to name the field in his honor. Members of the North Kingstown High School Booster Club came up with the idea soon after Fossa’s death and made a proposal to the school committee and town council. Both approved the project this year.
The scoreboard now features the name, thanks to Signarama in North Kingstown, which donated the project. Oaklawn Marine Canvas donated a covering for the unveiling of the sign.
“From the reaction and support we received from people when speaking about the proposal, they all reaffirmed what we thought from the beginning. North Kingstown should be home to Dick Fossa Memorial Field,” said Booster Club president Kara Martone.
Martone recalled another fall night, when the turf made its debut for a football game against Hendricken in 2019. It was the largest crowd for an athletic event that most in North Kingstown had ever seen in town.
“There wasn’t a person more proud to represent North Kingstown than Dick when we debuted the field to record crowds,” Martone said.
Fossa’s wife Terri, daughter Casondra and sister Lorna were among the family and friends in attendance. Fossa’s father, G. Richard, the former mayor of North Providence, spoke on behalf of the family.
“Thank you to North Kingstown for doing this,” Fossa said. “My son had a short life, but a successful life.”
Fossa recounted some of his son’s achievements before ceding to what he knew his son would have been saying.
“I can already hear Dick in my ears – keep it short, dad, we want to watch the football game,” he said.
That first game provided a perfect capper to the evening.
“May the games played here always bring our community great pride and may our athletes always live up to Dick’s high standards of excellence, commitment and good sportsmanship,” Auger said.
