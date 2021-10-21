There were some ups and downs along the way, but as the Division I boys soccer season winds down, North Kingstown and South Kingstown are back in the upper echelon, as usual.
La Salle leads the league with an 11-0-1 mark. North Kingstown is right behind at 10-2-1 and defending champion South Kingstown is in third at 10-2.
If the Skippers and Rebels stay there, it would be the third straight season with the locals finishing among the top four.
North Kingstown’s rise to second place has been driven by a red-hot stretch. The Skippers went 1-2-1 in their first four games of the season but haven’t lost since, reeling off nine consecutive victories. The streak includes wins over South Kingstown and Barrington. A 3-1 loss to La Salle on Sept. 18 was the last time the Skippers tasted defeat.
The Rebels have also caught fire since dropping back-to-back games to La Salle and North Kingstown. After that hiccup, they’ve won five games in a row over Moses Brown, Portsmouth, Shea, Tolman and Wheeler.
South Kingstown was set to face Barrington on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time. The regular season concludes next Wednesday against Central.
North Kingstown will finish up with a game against Classical on Saturday and Cumberland on Tuesday.
Mariners roll on
There was no letdown for the Narragansett football team after its big win over Pilgrim.
The Mariners went on the road Friday and blasted Middletown 55-14 to go to 5-0 in league play.
The offense was strong as usual, but it was the Narragansett defense that delivered the biggest highlights. Mekhi Wilson returned two interceptions for touchdowns, and Nick Nunez also had a pick-six. Peanut Chaloux returned a fumble for another score.
Thanks to the big plays, a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter was 41-6 at halftime.
Phil Theroux added touchdown passes to Chaloux, Harry Lague and Zach Bianco. Reider Fry added a touchdown run.
The Mariners have now scored 55 points in two straight weeks. They totaled 43 the week before. In those games, they’ve outscored the oppositiion 153-72.
Two games remain in league play for the Mariners. They’ll host Toll Gate on Saturday at 1 p.m., before closing the season with a road trip to North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles Oct. 29.
Skippers up to fourth in poll
North Kingstown beat Portsmouth on Friday, then leapfrogged the Patriots in the Rhode Island Sports Media High School Football Poll released this week.
The Skippers now rank fourth, behind Bishop Hendricken, La Salle and Division II leader St. Raphael.
South Kingstown remained in seventh after its win over Woonsocket. Narragansett is 16th.
Volleyball showdowns
South County has carried the torch in Division I volleyball again this season and the local squads will renew acquaintances over the next few days.
Prout and South Kingstown will meet tonight in a rematch of the 3-2 match that the Rebels won in September.
South Kingstown and North Kingstown are set to meet on Monday.
The Skippers are still perfect after surviving a scare against Coventry on Tuesday. The Oakers pushed them to five sets, but they prevailed to go to 13-0 on the season.
Soccer rivalry
The North Kingstown and South Kingstown girls soccer teams will square off Monday night at Curtis Corner Middle School.
Both teams have been playing well. The Skippers have won three of their last four, including a 3-0 victory over Coventry on Tuesday.
The Rebels bounced back from a loss to Pilgrim with an emphatic 7-0 victory over East Greenwich on Tuesday.
Monday’s rivalry tilt is set for 5:15 p.m.
