NORTH KINGSTOWN - It was only two years ago, but the North Kingstown girls lacrosse team’s winless 2019 season seems to be fully in the rearview mirror at this point.
For one thing, the Skippers moved to Division II in Rhode Island Interscholastic League realignment. Their longtime coach returned at the same time. And they’ve also welcomed a talented crop of underclassmen who – due to last year’s COVID-19 cancellation – don’t even know the history.
“They’ve been super excited, glad to be out here and working hard every day,” head coach Keith Higgins said. “It’s a great bunch of girls and they’re working really hard. It’s showing on the field.”
The Skippers won a key game against unbeaten Portsmouth 16-5 on Friday and also beat Cranston West 17-5 on Sunday to push their league-best record to 6-0.
“We feel pretty good right now,” junior Courtney Danchak said after Friday’s win. “We’ve been working hard, especially for this game because we knew they would be a really tough team. We just put our all into the game and I think that was reflective of it.”
North Kingstown was a charter member of RIIL girls lacrosse and has been a D-I team throughout its history. There was plenty of success too, including the state championship in 2011 and five runner-up finishes. It became more of an uphill battle in the last five years, a stretch that included a 2-10 season in 2018 and an 0-13 campaign in 2019.
“It was honestly not the most organized year,” Danchak said of the winless season. “It was really all over the place. But I think we’ve built off of that and kind of know what not to do. We have some really solid coaching here and that’s made a huge impact. And obviously, we’ve got a lot of young talent here, and they’re doing a good job.”
The Skippers would like to get back to D-I but they’re taking this opportunity to generate excitement and take some steps forward.
“We’ve definitely been affected by the previous struggles, getting moved down to D-II,” said sophomore goalie Aurelia Lindkvist DuShane. “But the underclassmen, we’re here to work with the upperclassmen and get ourselves back up to that D-I caliber. I think we’re getting there.”
The Skippers started with a flourish, winning their D-II opener 19-0 over Johnston. They also beat Pilgrim, Bay View and Lincoln before matching up with Portsmouth, another team off to a strong start.
For much of the first half, it was the kind of close game the Skippers expected, but they soon turned it on. Two goals late in the first half made it 7-3. Then the Skippers scored five goals in a row in the first eight minutes of the second half to blow the game open.
“We’ve had some blowout games. This was definitely a well-matched game,” Lindkvist DuShane said. “It was a team effort. Our offensive group was amazing. We took a lot of shots. The defensive effort was great.”
Danchak, Katherine Van Gorden and Adora Perry each scored four goals. Jade Shabo, Maura McGovern, Phoebe Pullyblank and Clara Drinkwater tallied one each. Lindkvist DuShane finished with eight saves.
The beat rolled on for North Kingstown in the win over Cranston West. Five games remain in the regular season beginning with a Thursday matchup at Westerly, the 2019 D-II runner-up.
“The seniors and the leaders on this team have talked about where they want to try to take it,” Higgins said. “We set goals this season and they’re working hard to achieve them. They set reasonable expectations and they’re going after it.”
