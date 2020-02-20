SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Last Tuesday’s game against Burrillville was the first of five games in nine days to close out the season and it was a good start for the Prout/Scituate co-op hockey team.
Unfortunately for the Crusaders, the trend did not continue.
After snapping a five-game skid with a 4-1 win over the Broncos, Prout/Scituate was in position to make it two in a row on Friday but lost a third-period lead against Moses Brown/East Providence/Tolman and fell 3-2 in overtime.
An overtime loss is still worth a point, but holding a 2-1 lead into the final four minutes of the game had the Crusaders wanting more. And in a tight race for a playoff spot, they needed more.
“It’s frustrating because that game was well within our control to win,” head coach John Gaffney said. “We needed the extra point. And we kind of threw it away. That’s the difficult part. If you do that in December or January, OK, you chalk it up. But in February, you can’t be giving away points like that.”
The team dropped to 3-7-0-1 with Friday’s loss. The Crusaders continued the busy slate early this week, with games on three straight days. They lost 4-2 to Barrington on Monday and put up a strong fight against Mount St. Charles Tuesday but fell 3-1. Results of Wednesday’s season finale against Burrillville were unavailable at press time.
Six teams make the playoffs in Division I, and Prout/Scituate entered the final week in seventh, with other scores pending.
“The teams that go to the playoffs go there for a reason, because they’re playing good hockey,” Gaffney said. “We’re kind of on the outside looking in and we’ve got a tough road to come. We picked up one point. It would have been great to get two. Burrillville, Barrington, Smithfield, us – it’s a logjam. You need every point you can get.”
The win over Burrillville got Prout/Scituate back on track, after it had lost tight games to Smithfield and Barrington mixed in with lopsided scores against powerhouses La Salle and Bishop Hendricken.
“We played well up there,” Gaffney said. “I thought we would come in and keep that going.”
Prout/Scituate fell behind 1-0 in the first period of Friday’s game but answered almost immediately on a goal by Mark Roberts, just 20 seconds later. After killing off a 5-on-3 situation that carried from the end of the second period into the start of the third, the Crusaders went to work and grabbed their first lead with 8:23 left. A one-timer by Evan Pendergast made it 2-1.
The Crusaders picked up a penalty amid the goal celebration, a sign of the trouble to come. Another whistle led to a brief 5-on-3 before the Quakers also went to the penalty box. Prout/Scituate survived that stretch but couldn’t outlast another. A penalty with 4:50 left set up the game-tying goal by Dom Froio with 3:02 remaining. The Crusaders had one good look in the final minutes of the period, but the game headed to overtime.
“We shouldn’t have been there in the first place,” Gaffney said. “Took some dumb, childish penalties. That taxes a lot of our guys – they’re out there for a lot of minutes.”
Quaker goalie Cole Levalley stopped two shots early in the extra session. The Crusaders kept the pressure up when they went on a power play with 3:37 left, but Levalley was up to the task again. Then, just after the power play expired, a turnover at the blue line led to a wide open breakaway for Henry Alessandro, who beat Mitchell Lindley for the go-ahead goal.
“We put Mitch on an island there and a guy comes streaking in,” Gaffney said. “He’ll stop just about everything, but he can’t stop that.”
Lindley finished with 23 saves.
The victory was the first of the year for the Quakers.
