SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — They didn’t complete a single pass, but South Kingstown’s offense looked explosive.
Amani Boamah (19-144, 2 TDs) led a backfield that rushed for over 270 yards, helped by a huge contribution from junior Jordan Chaloux who rushed for 70 yards and added two second-half touchdowns.
The difference in run games — Narragansett totaled just 45 rushing yards — was the main reason why the Rebels possessed the ball for 31:34 to the Mariners’ 16:26 time of possession. It led to South Kingstown defeating Narragansett 30-12 in a humid Saturday night non-league matchup at Curtis Corner Middle School.
“We count plays; we’re trying to get teams at a certain limit of plays. We didn’t even come close to that,” Narragansett coach Matt Blessing said. “It was because they did a good job running the ball.”
The Mariners led 12-9 at halftime and looked like the better team, but both their offense and defense went stagnant after. Until that point, SK’s run game was working as normal, but they couldn’t get their passing game going as quarterback Derek Cook threw seven passes, all incomplete with two interceptions.
At halftime, SK changed their objective. In three second half drives, they controlled the ball for totals of 8:41, 7:08 and 2:09, finding the end zone each time and making just one pass attempt along the way.
“They understood what it was going to take for us to be victorious,” SK head coach Gerry Zannella said about his players. “What they thought was going to happen in the first half wasn’t working. They know what they have to do and they were able to do it much better in the second half.”
To get to their 12-9 halftime lead, Narragansett made two big plays. The first came on the opening drive when quarterback Aidan Friedt (12-24, 167 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) hit senior wideout Christian Petrecca on a post route over the middle for a 75-yard touchdown. However, that was the last offensive score for the Mariners who struggled to find another explosive play and turned the ball over four times.
“Offensively we’re just not crisp yet,” Blessing said. “Part of running a high-speed offense is that you have to be very efficient. You have to be on the line, get your calls and move fast. We broke them for a big play there. You’re going to catch teams with that type of play. But overall we were sloppy on offense and it cost us. Especially when we turned the ball over more than they do. We had a big turnover though.”
That turnover was the second big play and the source of the Mariners’ other six points when Narragansett senior Nicholas DeThomas brought an interception to the house on a pass that Boamah bobbled near the end of the first quarter. The Mariners failed both two-point conversions.
“It happens. I dropped it, but I got right back up and just brushed it off,” Boamah said. “I don’t let it get to my head, because that would mess up the whole entire game.”
Boamah scored SK’s first touchdown on a 46-yard run early in the first quarter. A few minutes later, the Rebels added two points on a safety that occurred after a bad snap on a Narragansett punt in front of the endzone.
As Boamah shared carries with Chaloux, the Rebels started the third quarter by putting together a 13-play drive that ended with Chaloux in the end zone, giving SK the lead. Narragansett turned the ball over on downs and eight plays later Chaloux celebrated in the end zone again, extending the lead to 23-12.
“We worked on our blocking a lot on the sideline,” Boamah said about SK’s in-game adjustments. “We just had to get down what Narragansett was doing on defense, and once we figured it out it was just good for our O-linemen to get those blocks so we could get those yards.”
With time running out, Narragansett needed a score to make a comeback possible. Instead, they lost a fumble, and a few plays later Boamah ran it 20 yards to the end zone for his second touchdown of the night to give the final score of 30-12. Narragansett ran the clock out to end the game.
Defense:
SK had four takeaways, but the most satisfying defensive play was a fourth-and-goal stop at the 1-yard line by senior captain and two-way player Erik Pearce in the first quarter. Narragansett ran the ball right and Pearce made a huge hit in front of the pylon, not allowing the ball carrier to extend over the goal line.
“When you make that hit, it’s bliss,” Pearce said. “You don’t really think much out there. You’re just thinking about the game. But to make that hit, you finally clear your head. It’s a good feeling.”
Cramping:
The game was originally scheduled for Thursday night but was postponed due to extreme heat. Although this rescheduled meeting was about 15 degrees colder than Thursday, the high humidity seemed to cause cramping on both sides. Three different Narragansett players went down with apparent cramps in the fourth quarter alone.
“We’re very cognizant of the weather. In this game last year at Narragansett there were a lot of issues with cramping, and the same thing happened tonight,” Zannella said. “Number one, you have to take your nutrition seriously. You have to take in plenty of fluids. You have to take in plenty of rest and you have to do what you need to do in order to play the game.”
What’s next:
Narragansett begins their Division III schedule with a matchup at Moses Brown (1-0) in Providence on Saturday at 1 p.m.
South Kingstown travels to Woonsocket (1-0) for their first D-II matchup of the year on Friday at 3:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.