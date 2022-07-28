The Ocean State Waves are trying to fight their way into the NECBL playoff field as they hit the final week of the regular season. As of Saturday’s action before the all-star break, the Waves were sitting at 20-20 on the year. Six teams will qualify for the playoffs – the three division winners, plus the teams with the next three best records. The Waves are in the sixth spot but need a strong finish to hold onto it.
Online Poll
Do you support the growth of marijuana businesses in your town?
The North Kingstown Town Council voted unanimously Monday night to let voters decide the future of marijuana businesses in their community with a local ballot question in November's election. The measure comes weeks after similar motions in South Kingstown and Narragansett and is in reaction to a statewide law legalizing marijuana that passed earlier this year. Do you support the growth of marijuana businesses in your town? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
You voted:
Latest News
- Count your Blessings
- Rodger throws perfect game in opener; NKW drops game 2
- Photo: Brutti signs with Reds
- Lidsky enjoying summer on his old home field
- SK 11s finish as state runner-up
- Photos: Waves battling for playoff spot
- Deep run in regionals caps big summer for SK seniors
- Photos: Narragansett rolls into postseason
Most Popular
Articles
- Owner of beloved diner going for seconds in NK
- Narragansett High School welcomes new assistant principal
- Local resident killed in Exeter motorcycle crash
- Local preservationists seek to restore a key piece of transportation history
- Town of Narragansett will seek voter approval to sell cars, equipment
- Former NK basketball coach Aaron Thomas arrested for sexual assault, molestation
- Local swimmers face off for a good cause at Eco Challenge
- Town OKs change to way landlords register properties
- Outdoor water ban in effect for some Narragansett, SK residents
- Voters will decide future of marijuana businesses in NK
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.