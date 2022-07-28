The Ocean State Waves are trying to fight their way into the NECBL playoff field as they hit the final week of the regular season. As of Saturday’s action before the all-star break, the Waves were sitting at 20-20 on the year. Six teams will qualify for the playoffs – the three division winners, plus the teams with the next three best records. The Waves are in the sixth spot but need a strong finish to hold onto it.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.