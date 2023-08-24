Given the program’s recent history, it’s a safe bet that the North Kingstown High School football team won’t take a step back this season, even with a coaching change and significant graduation losses.
You could also wager that the Skippers will take a step forward.
New head coach Dave Giorgi has urged his players to embrace the goal of becoming the top program in the state, and they put in more off-season work than ever in pursuit of that objective.
“I think it showed us a different path to improve this year,” senior Victor Encarnacion said. “From the 7-on-7’s in the summer to the training we started earlier, it definitely changed a lot for the team.”
Giorgi was hired in the spring after Fran Dempsey stepped down due to family considerations. Dempsey was at the helm for three seasons, including the 2021 Division I Super Bowl campaign. Giorgi was a standout quarterback at North Kingstown, and, like Dempsey, he was part of Joe Gilmartin’s coaching tree, which oversaw the program’s rise to powerhouse status. He hit the ground running, putting an early emphasis on summer workouts and competition. The Skippers competed in the Northeast 7-on-7 tournament and the Boston College tournament.
“Where we are today is because of that,” Giorgi said. “We had the BC tournament and did really well. It gave us a chance to work on a lot of our passing concepts. July, we had the linemen come in as well. Culture is huge. We usually didn’t start until after they fourth of July. Knowing that we could start earlier, these guys wanted to start earlier. We had kids coming in at 6 a.m. and working out. We had anywhere from 20 to 30 kids in there working out. We put up a new weight-lifting record board. Kids made huge improvements.”
The summer experiences put the Skippers ahead of where they usually are and gave them an extra dose of confidence.
“The 7-on-7 stuff makes us feel like we’re ahead of other schools,” senior Noah Gincastro said. “It carried over into our practices. We’ve had great energy.”
It was particularly important this year, as the Skippers move forward without some of their best players from last year’s team. Eddie Buehler was the first-team all-state quarterback last fall after a fantastic senior season. He’s doing a prep year at Phillips-Exeter and has committed to the University of Maine. Andrew Ciarniello and Evan Beattie were also all-state selections.
“We don’t rebuild here. We reload,” senior Brayden Rogers said. “That’s what coach Giorgi has been saying all off-season and I think it’s true.”
“We had a really good summer,” senior Trent Sterner said. “We’re hustling every practice and the energy has been good. I feel like we’re way ahead of where we were last year in terms of what we’ve installed. Still have work to do, but I’m feeling good.”
Buehler was the latest in a long line of standout quarterbacks at North Kingstown, and the Skippers believe there’s still more to come. Rogers played the position as a freshman, then moved to wide receiver as a sophomore when Buehler won the job. He became a top weapon there and is now moving back under center.
“It’s actually been easy,” he said of the transition. “The 7-on-7 tournaments allowed me to build chemistry with the receivers and get back on cue. I’ve played with Noah and Trent going back to NK Jaguars, so we know each other well.”
With a good arm and a lot more speed than the average signal-caller, Rogers will give the offense some new wrinkles. He’s also proving to be a very capable passer.
“I’ve coached the position here for 11 years. We’ve had all-state quarterbacks, Gatorade Players of the Year. He reads the defense better than any quarterback I’ve ever had,” Giorgi said. “He spends a lot of time watching film. He’s a very coachable kid. We’ve always been a team that throws the ball a lot. We’ll be able to run some different concepts that will use his athletic ability. We’ll still use our backs and throw the ball around, but we can use his legs, too. We’ll probably do some similar things with Coach Gilmartin did with James Osmanski a few years ago.”
The top target in the receiving corps is back. Gincastro was a first-team all-state selection as a junior. Tall and fast, Gincastro is among the toughest covers in the state.
“From where he was last year, his route-running ability has improved so much,” Giorgi said. “He put a lot of time and effort into it and it’s showing. At the BC camp, he was by far the best receiver there. When we did the 7-on-7 Northeast Tournament, he was the best receiver there, as well. He really understands the position now. Before, it was, ‘I’m going to use my athletic ability.’ Now he understands the mental side, and how to break down routes and use his body.”
Sterner, who has been a standout defensive back for several seasons, is seeing time on offense in the slot receiver position. Gian Iacuele is following the same path Rogers took, sliding to receiver after coming into the program as a quarterback.
The backfield will miss Ciarniello and Beattie, who ran the ball well and were weapons in the passing game. Senior Victor Encarnacion is taking on much of that load and looks primed for a big year after showing glimpses last season.
“You can’t replace Ciarniello,” Giorgi said. “The good thing about Victor, he didn’t get as many reps last year but he learned a lot. He would have started on a lot of teams last year. He has turned himself into a better player. He’s in great shape and he’s been an excellent leader.”
Jimmy Bourke and Will McMinn are leading the offensive line, where they’ll be joined by some younger players. Senior Joe Patnaud anchors the defensive line, which has some unknown commodities but plenty of depth.
Encarnacion returns to lead the linebacking corps. Sterner is moving up from safety to an outside linebacker spot. The secondary is a work in progress, with young players like Brandon Venditto, Ryan Gibb, A.J. Parry and Ryan Pattison among those in the mix.
A year ago, North’s freshman team won the state title, beating Bishop Hendricken to do it. Many of those players are pushing for varsity opportunities this year. Another strong freshman group is in the fold now, with many players who were part of a North Kingstown Jaguars club that was dominant as it rose through the age groups of youth football.
“The future is definitely bright,” Giorgi said.
The present looks pretty good, too. The Skippers will once again play in the four-team Division I, which will give them an opportunity to compete against the state’s best. Last season, they lost close games with Hendricken and La Salle in the regular season and fell 35-21 to La Salle in the state semifinals.
“We don’t just want to be the best public school in the state anymore,” Sterner said. “We want to be the best team in the state.”
