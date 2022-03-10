PROVIDENCE — For the last 10 years, North Kingstown hockey players traveled around the state to venues like the Ryan Center, Murray Center and Cranston Stadium to cheer on and celebrate countless Skipper state and division titles.
Monday night at Schneider Arena, 20 North Kingstown hockey players finally had the opportunity to bask in the adulation of their adoring peers. Conall Gately, who scored a hat trick in the opening game of the Division II title series two days earlier, scored the opening goal against No. 2 Lincoln and then sophomore Jake Rodger delivered the game-winning finish with 5 minutes, 11 seconds left in regulation.
Senior goalie Braeden Perry, who helped the Skipper baseball team win the state title last year, made a couple of crucial saves in the final three minutes to lift North Kingstown to a 2-1 victory over the Lions and finish off a sweep of the Division II title series.
“This means the whole world to me, at least in my high-school experience,” Perry said after making 15 saves Monday night and allowing just one goal in the series. “My whole hockey experience has been filled with disappointment and this has been my family because hockey season is one of the longest in sports. I’m glad we got to win this for us and for the school because hockey isn’t that big a sport and it means a lot.”
“This means a lot, especially after last year losing in the finals,” said Gately, who was named the series MVP with four goals. “This was really nice. Losing last year with all of those seniors sucked, so we tried to come back to win it because everyone was super motivated to do it.”
While only five points separated second place from last place in the division after an 18-game regular season, the first-place Skippers proved to be far and away the division’s best team since the calendar flipped to 2022. After starting the season 1-2-1, North Kingstown lost just one of its last 17 games and it all started with Perry, who had four shutouts in the last six games.
The Skippers grabbed a 2-1 lead with 5:11 left when Rodger corralled a rebound off a shot by Marcus Macchioni and slotted the puck past Lincoln’s best player all series, goalie Nathan Goff. Lincoln, which started the season 0-5, had one last push and nearly tied the game with 3:10 left when a pair of Skippers collided in the offensive zone leading to a two-on-one for the Lions. Perry made the initial save on the odd-man rush and then corralled a shot from the point by freshman Jayden Bourski.
“I don’t play a very conventional style of goaltending, I just try to stop the puck,” Perry said. “I just wanted to get my body in front of it and see the shot from up top. Thankfully, I did and I kept it away from them and grabbed the rebound.”
The puck was in North Kingstown’s zone for the final 20 seconds of the enthralling contest, but Devin Cormier, Nathan Turcotte and the Lions couldn’t get control of the puck as time ran out.
The title was the first for North Kingstown since Ryan Merz, Matt Buresh, James Fede and the 2010 squad defeated Lincoln in three games for the I-A crown. The title-clinching score that day also happened to be 2-1.
“At the coaching level, absolutely,” NK coach Cody Sellers said of the pressure to win titles at a school where winning is expected. “NKHS has an impressive athletic department. There is pressure and there are a lot of long-term goals with the program. The first one was a Division II championship and to enrich hockey within the North Kingstown athletic community and grow and be a top team in Rhode Island high school hockey.”
The first period of Monday night’s game played out a lot like the first period of Saturday’s game where the Skippers had plenty of zone time, but Goff, who made 24 saves, was up to the task to keep the game scoreless. Just like in Saturday’s game, the Skippers scored a goal in the final seconds of the second period that appeared to dishearten the Lions.
Goff and Lincoln’s defensemen were battling Gately and Evan Engelhardt for control of the puck in the crease. Eventually, Gately gained control of the puck and slid it into the net with Goff on his back with just 2.7 seconds left in the period.
The Lions, who had a Cormier goal scrubbed off in the first period because the puck was struck with a high stick in front of Perry, tied the game 2:13 into the final period when Cormier and Turcotte created a chance for senior defenseman Landon Forrest to finish past Perry.
“[NK] has a lot of horses and they have a good team,” Lincoln coach Mike Forrest said. “They have three lines and a lot of guys. They played really well and we had some chances at the end.”
The Skippers – just as they’ve done all season – had the perfect response and it came with just over five minutes left in regulation. After Lincoln failed to clear its blue line, Macchioni ripped a shot from the point that Goff saved into the path of Rodger, who scored his second goal of the series to secure the Skippers the Division II title.
“The coaches always say that when a shot is going on net, you go to the net and that’s where I was,” Rodger said. “It hit [Goff] right in the pad and I just put it right into the net. I barely played on last year’s team, so it just feels great to help the team win a championship. Winning means a lot to me and this program.”
