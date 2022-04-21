NORTH KINGSTOWN — A year after its state title run, the North Kingstown High School baseball team just keeps doing its thing.
Pitching has been dominant, defense has been steady and the bats have delivered to fuel a perfect first third of the season. Braeden Perry pitched a complete game on Monday as the Skippers moved to 6-0 with a 2-1 victory over Moses Brown at Lischio Field.
“We’ve been playing pretty good baseball,” head coach Kevin Gormley. “We’ve been getting good pitching. Defense, we had two errors today and that’s the most we’ve had so far this year. And timely hitting. We certainly didn’t play our best today but it’s a good win. That’s a good team over there.”
North’s identity was forged in powerful ways last spring, when the Skippers caught fire in the playoffs and came through time and again en route to the state championship. As expected with a strong returning core, the personality endured through the winer and has been on display consistently this spring. The Skippers opened the season with a sweep of La Salle, then cruised past Middletown 11-0 and 10-2. They beat Mt. Hope 5-1 on Friday before Monday’s win over the Quakers.
While the bats have been hot in the first few games, they haven’t really needed to be. Perry and fellow senior Evan Maloney have led the Skippers on the mound. After terrific junior seasons, the duo both signed Division I letters of intent in the fall, and have picked up where they left off this season.
“It’s just throwing strikes,” Perry said. “Getting ahead early in the counts and establishing our hard stuff early has really helped us.”
Ben Napoli and Evan Beattie – two newcomers to regular innings – have also pitched well. T.J. Gormley, who closed games last year, is working back from off-season surgery. He’s back in the field at shortstop and batting leadoff but has not pitched.
“Evan pitched great at Middletown, got the save against Mt. Hope,” Kevin Gormley said. “He and Braeden, they’ve both been great. Evan Beattie and Ben Napoli have come through, too. Those four guys are doing it for us.”
Monday’s game was a vintage performance for Perry, who allowed one unearned run in the first inning before getting stronger in the middle and late innings once he was armed with the 2-1 lead. He stranded a runner on third base in the third inning by rolling through the middle of the Moses Brown order. That was the beginning of a streak of 12 straight hitters that Perry retired in order.
The sixth inning was the best highlight in that stretch, as Perry struck out Moses Brown’s two, three and four hitters, including standout catcher Davis Johnson.
“Braeden has been Braeden,” Gormley said. “I thought he got stronger as the game went on. That’s his typical M.O. I thought the last two innings were his best two innings. That sixth inning was huge. That was their 2-3-4. That kind of sets you up for the seventh. He pitched excellent.”
Henry Ballou broke the streak with a leadoff single in the seventh. He moved to second on a passed ball, before Perry struck out Kazyu Bogarski. After a groundout moved Ballou to third base, Perry stranded him there when he fanned Cam Lussier on a 3-2 pitch for his ninth and final strikeout of the game.
“He’s a competitor,” Gormley said. “What I tried to focus on with him in the sixth and seventh innings was just saying, ‘You don’t need to do anything special here. Just be Braeden Perry. That’s good enough.’”
Moses Brown’s Aidan Amaral also pitched well, but North Kingstown took advantage of an opportunity in the second to take a lead that would hold up. Evan Beattie reached on an infield hit. A fielder’s choice had Andrew Ciarniello replacing Beattie at first base before Will Brew reached on a two-out error. Brew then stole second and T.J. Gormley delivered the biggest hit of the game with a single over shortstop. Both runners scored.
Maloney, Ciarniello and Josh Lincourt added hits to the Skipper attack. After two early errors, the Skippers made all the plays in the field, limiting opportunities for the Quakers.
“It’s early,” Gormley said. “We’re still trying to find ourselves. But we’re playing hard, so that’s good.”
The Skippers were set to face Moses Brown again on Wednesday before finishing out their two-game set with Mt. Hope next Monday. A huge series awaits after that, with North Kingstown and South Kingstown set to square off April 28 and May 2.
“We do have similar vibes to last year, but we know what’s ahead,” Perry said. “Obviously we have the huge SK series next week. We have Portsmouth later in the year. A lot of good teams. It takes a lot of work and a lot of team spirit to get to a state championship and win it. Right now, it’s just one game at a time and keeping within ourselves.”
