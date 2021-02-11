On the brink of a much-needed victory, the South Kingstown hockey team instead dropped its third straight game on Saturday night at the West Warwick Civic Center. The Rebels led by a goal late in the third period, but watched Coventry tie the game in the final two minutes. In overtime, the Oakers scored again to deal the Rebels a 4-3 heartbreaker. It’s been tough sledding for the Rebels since a season-opening win over Narragansett/Chariho, with subsequent losses to the PCD/St. Raphael/Wheeler co-op, the Warwick co-op and now Coventry. They’ll face West Warwick/EWG on Friday night before a Monday matchup with North Kingstown.

