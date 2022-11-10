North Kingstown won its second consecutive unified volleyball Division II championship on Sunday with a victory over Westerly in the title match. The Skippers had beaten Coventry in the first round of the playoffs before winning it all with the victory over the Bulldogs.
Do you believe your local town and school committee seats are held by the best representatives available in your town?
Despite predictions of a "red wave" rolling throughout the country — one in which Republican political candidates would cruise to victory up and down the ballot on the strength of nationwide frustration with crime, inflation and dissatisfaction with the Biden administration — Tuesday's midterm election delivered more of the same for many Rhode Islanders. In addition to Democratic victories in all the major statewide races, voters in North Kingstown, Narragansett and South Kingstown skewed overwhelmingly blue in General Assembly races and all local school boards and town council races. With the results of Tuesday's midterm election all but finalized pending a few outstanding mail-in ballots and certification, it appears local boards of government in Southern Rhode Island towns will see a large number of familiar faces. With that in mind, do you believe your local town and school committee seats are held by the best representatives available in your town? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
