It didn’t seem right for the last pass of Eddie Buehler’s standout North Kingstown career to be an interception.
In the fourth quarter of a semifinal game with La Salle, a tipped pass was caught for a pick, and Buehler suffered a concussion in the return action. The Rams went on to the win, and the senior quarterback went to the sideline, towel over his head. No one knew if he would be ready for the Thanksgiving game two weeks later.
“I was definitely thinking about it,” Buehler said. “It just felt like a bunch of things didn’t go my way that night.”
Buehler was out of practice for most of those two weeks, but successfully cleared concussion protocol in time to get a few practices in. When Thanksgiving morning dawned, he was suiting up one last time – with a little extra to be thankful for.
“This is my favorite thing to do in the whole world – coming out and battling with these guys,” Buehler said. “The opportunity to come out here was the biggest thing for me and it scared me for a while that I might not be able to do it today. It was a battle for sure. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to get back. For the last game, I was going to try my hardest. I was able to get through concussion protocol. Got back in time.”
The result was a more fitting conclusion to a great career. Buehler threw four touchdown passes in a 41-7 win over South Kingstown and earned offensive MVP honors.
“Really proud of him for being able to come back and finish on a high note,” head coach Fran Dempsey said.
Buehler had two fantastic seasons as the Skippers’ starting quarterback, just what he envisioned when he joined the program four years ago. With his 6-foot-3 frame and his big arm, he looked the part of a future standout with the freshman team, and he put in the work necessary to make good on the promise.
“Eddie had a fantastic career,” Dempsey said. “Working hard all year. He won the quarterback battle last year and he just kind of took off. Give Eddie so much credit for the work he puts in in the off-season, with his quarterback coaches, strength and conditioning coaches. It definitely prepared him to have a great senior year.”
North Kingstown is a great program to be part of for a talented quarterback. In their rise to prominence, the Skippers have had a parade of standouts. Joe Gilmartin set school records left and right in leading North to a Division II Super Bowl. James Osmanski won Gatorade Player of the Year honors. Donovan Carr led the Skippers into the Power Four conference.
Buehler knew for a long time that he wanted to follow in those footsteps.
“James Osmanski is a family friend of ours. I grew up looking up to him,” Buehler said. “When he won Gatorade Player of the Year, I thought he was the coolest person in the world. I wanted to be half the quarterback that he was. The quarterbacks that came through before me, all of them really set good examples.”
Buehler was next in line. He cleared the 2,000-yard mark in his senior season and put up big numbers across the board. He completed 57 percent of his passes for 2,081 yards and racked up 23 touchdowns while throwing just two interceptions. He also became a capable runner, tallying 179 yards and four touchdowns.
More than all the statistics and victories, Buehler cherishes the brotherhood of North Kingstown football.
“Just the friendships I made and the bond I had with the team,” he said. “It was really fun to win a lot of games, but the bond we had off the field was really special.”
With his high school career complete, Buehler is exploring options for playing college football.
“I want to keep this going. I love playing the game,” he said. “Just want to figure out the best spot for my future.”
Whatever happens, he was glad to have one last game in the black and gold.
And his final pass? It went for a touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.