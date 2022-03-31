220331ind WCCU.jpg

South Kingstown athletic director Terry Lynch accepts a check from WCCU Board chairperson Pete Stefanski for the Rebels’ participation in the annual WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament. WCCU is the sole sponsor of the tournament since it started in 1984, underwrites all expenses, and donates 100 percent of the gate receipts to the participating schools’ sports boosters. The tournament took place on Dec. 27, 28, 29 & 30 and raised a total of $8,000. Chariho, Stonington, South Kingstown, and Westerly High School’s Sports Boosters each received a check for $2,000 for their basketball teams’ hard work, determination, and participation in the tournament, bringing the total raised to date to over $258,577.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.