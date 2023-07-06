SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Post 39 continued to establish itself as a contender in Rhode Island American Legion Baseball with a doubleheader sweep of R&R Construction Post 7 on Friday night at Old Mountain Field.
The South Kingstown club prevailed 4-3 in the opener and 7-5 in the nightcap to improve to 6-1 in league play. Its only loss was against defending state champion Upper Deck Post 14.
“That’s one of the more competitive teams, and winning a doubleheader is never easy, at any level,” manager Pete Podedworny said. “We’re playing well and with this group, there’s still room for improvement.”
Post 39 also picked up a few victories at a tournament in New Hampshire, putting its overall record at 10-2. Pitching has been consistently good, and Post 39 has put up strong offensive numbers. Brandon Westerfield and Conor Kelly are having great summers at the plate.
“There’s a chemistry that I think is already built in with these kids,” Podedworny said. “It’s a good group. They’re having fun.”
Friday’s twin bill was the team’s first league action in over a week, and Post 39 picked up where it left off. R&R jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning of the opener, but Post 39 came back with two runs in the third, then took the lead in the fifth. When R&R pulled even again in the sixth, Post 39 quickly regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth and held on in the seventh.
Kelly singled in the sixth and later came around on an error. Nolan Urian closed out a complete game win with a 1-2-3 seventh inning. He finished with eight strikeouts and scattered four hits.
Kelly finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Westerfield was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Jordan Chaloux went 1-for-2 with an RBI.
No comebacks were necessary in the second game. Post 39 played as the visiting team and loaded the bases in the top of the first inning. Westerfield took matters into his own hands in giving his team the lead as he successfully executed a straight steal of home to make it 1-0.
Westerfield did it with the bat in the next inning, cranking a three-run double into the left center field gap to make it 4-0.
“He’s just a baseball player,” Podedworny said of the rising senior at South Kingstown. “Tangibles and intangibles – he has them both. He has a knack for the game, he’s aggressive and he’s hitting.”
Liam Sagal’s two-run single made it 6-0 in the third. On the mound, Rian O’Rourke cruised through three scoreless innings before R&R got on the board in the third inning. Will Creed came out of the bullpen for the fifth inning and ran into some issues as R&R made it 7-4. Creed escaped with three strikeouts.
A solo home run in the sixth got R&R within two but the rally stopped there. Creed allowed nothing else the rest of the way, working around a two-out walk in the seventh to lock down the win.
Post 39 will now head out for another trip, this one to Saratoga, New York. League play resumes July 13.
“Our only issue is we’re leaving a lot of guys in scoring position,” Podedworny said. “Once we get that figured out, it’ll be fun to watch, because this is a good team.”
