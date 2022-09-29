Bishop Hendricken high school rededicated its stadium in honor of longtime football coach Ed Fracassa. A former URI standout and now a South County resident, Fracassa coached the Hawks for 19 years and led them to a 150-18 record in that time. Before he took over, the program was playing in the bottom division. Fracassa insisted on moving the program up to the top division and sparked a remarkable turnaround that planted roots for what the program has become today. At one point under Fracassa, the Hawks had three consecutive undefeated regular seasons. They won Super Bowl titles in 1981 and 1982. A native of Pawtucket, Fracassa starred in football and track at URI and is a member of the school’s Hall of Fame.
Do you believe RI will move toward tolling all vehicles now that a truck-specific policy has been deemed unconstitutional?
Last week, a federal judge ruled that Rhode Island's truck-specific tolling policy on highways across the state was unconstitutional. While the state has not yet commented on whether or not it plans to appeal the decision, longtime critics of the move toward truck tolls said the ruling was a victory. Others said they viewed the ruling as the first step toward Rhode Island lawmakers repealing a law passed at the same time as the truck toll policy that banned the tolling mechanisms for being used for individual passenger vehicles. Do you believe Rhode Island will move toward tolling all vehicles now that a truck-specific policy has been deemed unconstitutional? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
