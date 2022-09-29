220929ind FracassaSA.jpg
Bishop Hendricken high school rededicated its stadium in honor of longtime football coach Ed Fracassa. A former URI standout and now a South County resident, Fracassa coached the Hawks for 19 years and led them to a 150-18 record in that time. Before he took over, the program was playing in the bottom division. Fracassa insisted on moving the program up to the top division and sparked a remarkable turnaround that planted roots for what the program has become today. At one point under Fracassa, the Hawks had three consecutive undefeated regular seasons. They won Super Bowl titles in 1981 and 1982. A native of Pawtucket, Fracassa starred in football and track at URI and is a member of the school’s Hall of Fame.

