PROVIDENCE - Westerly forced a decisive third game of the Division II baseball championship series with a 7-2 win over Narragansett on Saturday afternoon at Rhode Island College. The Mariners had taken the series opener, but the top-seeded Bulldogs came back strong, grabbing an early lead, then pulling away. Game three is slated for Sunday at noon.
Narragansett played from behind in its game one win, but the climb was steeper the second time around. Westerly pitcher Dean Pons, Jr., tossed a complete game and limited the threats that the Mariners put together. The Bulldogs gave him the lead with three runs in the third inning, then put the game away with four in the sixth.
“Credit to their pitcher,” Narragansett head coach Brad Van Fechtmann said. “He was unbelievable today. I know he’s had a hell of a year and you saw why today. His pitchability, his tempo, his baseball IQ - it’s next level. He earned that win today.”
Missed opportunities loomed large for the Mariners, who loaded the bases in the first inning and came up empty. They started down the comeback route in the fifth on a two-run single by Peanut Chaloux. But Pons, Jr., escaped a bases-loaded, nobody out jam. Andrew DiBiasio hit a hard line drive that was caught by second baseman Nick Fiore. He fired to second for a double play. Zander Kent followed with a chopper that tipped off the glove of Pons. Fiore got to the carom and tossed to first to end the inning.
“I was just telling the guys, there was really nothing Peanut could do there,” Van Fechtmann said. “He was taking his secondary. The ball was on a line right at a guy and they doubled him up. That stuff happens in baseball sometimes. Hopefully it evens out tomorrow.
On the other side, the Bulldogs didn’t miss their chances, and Narragansett gave them quite a few. DiBiasio held his own through 5.1 innings, but two walks proved costly in the third. For the game, Mariner pitchers issued seven walks and hit two batters. Westerly stole seven bases and had three runners score on wild pitches.
“Too many self-inflicted wounds,” Van Fechtmann said.
The loss is the first in the postseason for the Mariners, who had won five straight games.
“We’ve just got to keep the faith,” Van Fechtmann said. “They’re going to have more good arms coming at us, but we’re a good hitting team. We can get it done. I believe in the guys.”
