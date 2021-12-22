NORTH KINGSTOWN — A non-league loss in the season opener feels like a long time ago.
The North Kingstown girls basketball team has been rolling since dropping its debut to Rogers, winning four straight to open league play. The victories have been notable, too, with the streak featuring success against perennial powerhouse La Salle, projected contender Bay View and defending state champion St. Raphael.
Jillian Rogers poured in 31 points and the Skippers pulled away from the Saints for a 78-31 victory on Monday night to extend the win streak.
“This is what I was expecting,” head coach Bob Simeone said. “Get out and run, work the ball offensively. Big difference from that Rogers game. A lot of energy.”
That loss didn’t count against the Skippers in the standings, but it certainly gave them some early insight into what it would take to win. Practices – and the results since – have reflected that.
“Just really turning the heat up in practice,” Simeone said. “Boxing out, leaning in, attacking the rim, working on shooting a lot. A lot of aggressiveness in the man to man. This is what we’ve been working on the past 10 to 12 days, since that Rogers loss.”
The win over La Salle was a big one, with the Rams always representing a tough hurdle for other challengers in D-I. The victory against Bay View was even more fun, with the Skippers rallying from a six-point deficit with just over a minute left for a 53-52 win. Jordan Moreau delivered the game-winning bucket on a buzzer beater.
“Bay View, we were down six with 1:13 to go,” Simeone said. “They didn’t give up. Great comeback.”
Two blowouts have followed, with the Skippers beating up on East Providence and St. Raphael. The Saints have much different personnel than last season’s title squad, but a win over the defending champs is still a nice feather in the cap for a North Kingstown team with dreams of its own hardware.
“We’ve been playing well as a team. I think this is the best team we’ve had in a while,” Rogers said. “I think we have a pretty good future.”
A dominant second half powered the Skippers over the Saints. Up 10 at the break, the Skippers held a 24-5 advantage in the third quarter and didn’t stop there. Digging into their depth, they outscored the Saints 22-5 in the fourth quarter.
Rogers shouldered the load with 31 points, three days after scoring 25 in the win over East Providence.
“That’s what you want to see from her,” Simeone said. “I took her to the side the other night and said, ‘What are you doing? Where you been?’ The last two games, she’s had 25 and 31. I told her, ‘You don’t have to take every shot, but you’ve got to take the shots they’re giving you.’”
Freshman Jaelyn Holmes added 19 points against the Saints, after scoring 20 against East Providence. Katherine Martone and Ellie Bishop chipped in six points each. Depth is starting to show, with the Skippers getting more production off the bench.
“We’re getting deeper and deeper into the bench,” Simeone said. “Getting some good minutes.”
All in all, things are clicking the way the Skippers hoped they would this year, with their former star freshmen now emerging.
“This is what we’ve been talking about,” Simeone said. “You pay the penalty of starting freshmen and eventually it’s supposed to pay off. It’s starting to pay off.”
The Skippers will head into a tournament at Barrington High School Dec. 28 and 29. League play resumes Jan. 3 against East Greenwich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.