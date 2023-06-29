With several players who were part of last year’s 12-year-old district championship club, North Kingstown/Wickford Little League has an entry in this year’s junior division district tournament as those players move up to the big field. The team dropped its opener 4-0 to East Greenwich on Tuesday at Lischio Field and was set to be back in action in the elimination bracket on Wednesday.
After just over a year in the role, South Kingstown School Superintendent Mark Prince resigned this week following a tumultuous six month period that saw disagreements over school finances and ongoing administrative concerns by the School Committee. Prince's departure means the South Kingstown school district will search for its fourth Superintendent in recent years, a rate of turnover similar to nearby North Kingstown which, largely due to the scandal surrounding former coach Aaron Thomas, had its own difficulty finding a permanent replacement for Dr. Philip Auger, who resigned in 2022. In many ways, Prince's departure is said to be due to friction with the town's School Committee over financial issues and the overall direction of the system and begs the question of who ultimately plays the bigger role in guiding the vision for a school district. Do you feel Superintendents or local School Committees play a larger role in a school district’s success? What do you believe can be done to foster a more cooperative partnership between both? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
