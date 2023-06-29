With several players who were part of last year’s 12-year-old district championship club, North Kingstown/Wickford Little League has an entry in this year’s junior division district tournament as those players move up to the big field. The team dropped its opener 4-0 to East Greenwich on Tuesday at Lischio Field and was set to be back in action in the elimination bracket on Wednesday.

