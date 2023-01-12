SOUTH KINGSTOWN — They’re in a new league, but both the South Kingstown and Narragansett/Chariho hockey teams are looking like contenders once again this season.
And once again, they’re neck-and-neck with each other.
Squaring off in a rematch of last year’s Division III championship series on Friday afternoon, the Rebels and Gulls played another thriller. South rallied from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits for a 5-3 victory at Boss Arena.
“Narragansett always gives us everything we can handle,” South Kingstown coach Rick Angeli said. “Even when we were two goals up, it wasn’t safe. Last year, we were up 4-0 in one of the games and they just kept scrapping. Credit to them. They never quit. And we know they’re going to keep coming.”
South Kingstown is now 3-1-1 in league play. The Gulls are 4-2 in league games.
Nariho had beaten South Kingstown in non-league action during a holiday tournament in West Warwick, part of a six-game winning streak for the Gulls that included the tournament title. But the Rebels were not at full strength in that matchup and felt confident they could turn the tables on Friday.
“We know they’re coming after us this year after we beat them in the championship last year,” sophomore Declan Friedt said. “They beat us in that tournament but we weren’t at full strength. Now we’re at 100 percent and we just battled.”
Neither team scored for 14 minutes, until Nariho busted through. Sean Lyons got loose on a breakaway down the left and buried a shot for the 1-0 lead. Jack Abrams had the assist.
Four minutes into the second period, the Rebels pulled even on a goal by Friedt, with assists to Ethan Hood and Michael Peters.
Nariho got a power-play chance later in the period and converted, with Ethan Travis putting the Gulls in front 2-1. Abrams and Connor Gilmore assisted.
This time, it was Eison Nee delivering the equalizer for the Rebels with 2:27 left on a power-play opportunity.
In the final minute of the period, the Rebels grabbed their first lead, with Peters scoring at the 31-second mark. Hood assisted.
“We got off to a little bit of a slow start today,” Angeli said. “Narragansett had us back on our heels in the first period and we seemed to be chasing. Finally, we had a five- or six-minute stretch in the second period where we really got our legs moving and started to apply some pressure, and it seemed to turn the game.”
The back-and-forth ended as South’s Nevin Dinonsie scored on an odd-man rush with 12:57 left in the third period for the first two-goal lead of the game. Brad Wallin had the assist. Travis pulled the Gulls right back to within one just over a minute later. Gilmore and Jacob Correira tallied assists.
Nariho continued to threaten over the final 10 minutes, but couldn’t find the net. South Kingstown goalie Lucas Gordon made 12 saves in the third period.
“Really thrilled with the way Lucas has been playing,” Angeli said.
The Gulls pulled the goalie for an extra skater with about two minutes remaining. Friedt ended the comeback attempt with an empty-net goal in the final seconds. Hood assisted.
Gordon finished with 24 saves. Mason Campbell had 26 for the Gulls. Friedt led the Rebels with two goals. Hood finished with three assists and Peters had a goal and an assist. It was a welcome sight for the Rebels to have production outside of their top line, a group that was responsible for the vast majority of their goals last season.
“We’ve got to be able to produce,” Friedt said. “It has to be more than just two guys. Other guys have to step up.”
Travis continued a terrific freshman season with two goals for the Gulls. Gilmore and Abrams had two assists apiece.
Nariho returned to the ice on Sunday and beat Ponaganset 3-2.
South Kingstown will take on North Smithfield this weekend.
