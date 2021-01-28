SOUTH KINGSTOWN — When a 19-point win leaves plenty of room for improvement, that’s generally a good sign.
Such was the case for the South Kingstown High School girls basketball team, which opened its Division I title defense with some shaky moments but ultimately a 45-26 win over Portsmouth on Tuesday night.
“We had a lot of nerves, a lot of first-day jitters. And the other team had already played a game,” head coach Scott Rollins said. “But I think the good news is we had the jitters, we had a lot of turnovers and we didn’t shoot the ball well, but we still put up a lot of points. I’m pretty comfortable and confident, and these girls are a confident bunch.”
The Rebels were the last team crowned as a champion in the 2019-20 school year, winning the D-I title over La Salle before the state tournaments and the spring season were canceled. Graduation took several standouts, while coach Henry Herbermann moved over to lead the boys team. Rollins, the girls soccer coach, has stepped in and inherits a team with plenty of talent still in the fold. It’s similar to the scenario the girls soccer team faced in the fall – coming off a championship with some experience, but also with role players stepping up and new talent joining the club.
“Last year, a lot of girls got playing time, saw court time in the final,” Rollins said. “But it is similar to soccer. We have to learn how to jell, how to play together. They have to learn what I expect of them. There’s a learning curve for both of us. This would have been a good year for the 18 games, but we just have to learn a little faster.”
Junior Jami Hill headlines the returning crew after a breakout season culminated with a first-team all-state honor last year. She was up to her usual tricks in Tuesday’s first half, scoring 13 of South Kingstown’s first 17 points. Foul trouble hampered her in the second half as she finished with 17 points, the same total she had in last year’s title game.
“She’s so easy to coach,” Rollins said. “She’s so smooth and she can do everything. If you’re going to guard her tight, she’s going to go around you. If you’re going to give her the 3, she’s going to make it. It’s a joy to coach Jami in every sport. She’s a great kid and a hard worker. I can’t wait to see what she does this year.”
Senior Carley Fewlass has been a mainstay since her freshman season and will anchor the paint for the Rebels. She had six points Tuesday, as did senior guard Jane Carr, who played a key role last year. Players like Morgan Gutelius, Avery Martin, Taylor Martin and Sara Hancock saw action last season. Several newcomers will push for time, including freshmen Finley Carr and Maysen Hill.
“It’s a really nice group,” Rollins said. “The seniors have done a great job. I was definitely happy with how hard they worked today.”
The Rebels outscored Portsmouth 12-4 in the first quarter and led 24-15 at halftime. Cold shooting struck in the second half and Portsmouth moved within nine at the six-minute mark, but the Rebels ended the game with a 12-2 run.
“We’re athletic so we’re going to have to run and we should run,” Rollins said. “We just have to learn how to take care of the ball better. I attribute that to, at times, we had two freshmen out there. When they get their feet under them and get a little bit more comfortable, it’ll be a lot smoother.”
The Rebels will be back in action tonight to host Cranston West.
