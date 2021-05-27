NARRAGANSETT — The South Kingstown boys lacrosse team rolled to its fourth straight win on Monday, riding a fast start to a 17-2 victory over Prout at Christofaro Park.
Sophomore Brendan Kroll racked up 11 goals as the Rebels remained perfect since a loss to Chariho in their season opener.
“We’re playing well,” head coach Tom Cauchon said. “[Assistant coach] Mike Boynton has done a lot of stuff with the guys. We saw some things in the Chariho game and we’ve been able to make some adjustments.”
Prout dropped to 1-4 with the loss. The Crusaders had scored a 10-4 victory over Coventry a week prior and played well in an 8-4 defeat to Middletown on Thursday. But a big quarter for the Rebels was too much to overcome.
“It’s been a challenge so far, I think for everybody,” said Prout head coach Gary Champagne. “Last year would have been my first year and we lost a lot of seniors from that group. So it’s been a learning curve.”
The Rebels took full advantage on Monday, particularly in the early going. They scored 10 first-quarter goals and didn’t allow any, continuing a trend of good starts.
“We kind of jumped out,” Cauchon said. “We got out 10-0 in the first quarter, so it was pretty much decided at that point. I thought we played well. We’ve been able to get off to a good start the last few games and that clearly helps us.”
Kroll did the bulk of the damage and was efficient in doing it. His 11 goals came on just 11 shots.
Adam Corpus added two goals and four assists. Nate Smith had one goal and five assists, while Tyler Pearce delivered a goal and four assists. Jack Coley and Zach Brunelli had one goal apiece.
Prout managed to slow the Rebels down the rest of the way but never got back into the game. Drew Brouillette and Marcus Plante had the goals for the Crusaders.
The Rebels have much different personnel than the group that won the 2019 Division II title, but they’re coming together well.
“They’re playing well together. You can see it in practice,” Cauchon said. “Young guys, some of the older kids who have come out for the first time – the nice thing is It’s a very accepting group of kids. They work with everybody.”
South Kingstown’s win streak will be on the line in a marquee game Thursday as the Rebels host unbeaten North Kingstown. It will be the renewal of a rivalry, with the teams in the same division for the first time in several years. The Skippers dropped to D-II this year and are 6-0.
“It’s a very big game,” Cauchon said. “They’re playing pretty well so it’ll be a challenge for us.”
Down the stretch, Prout will try to right the ship for this year’s seniors, while building for the future.
“We’ll lose 10 seniors again this year,” Champagne said. “We’ll only have two juniors returning, so it’ll be a younger team. We want to come out and win and play hard, but we’ve got to teach these younger kids about the high school level, too. It’s a big transition.”
