NORTH KINGSTOWN — They were on the brink of meeting in the Super Bowl.
So naturally, this year’s edition of the Thanksgiving Day game between North Kingstown and South Kingstown was the best in years.
Brady Spitzer’s field goal in the final two minutes gave the Skippers a 15-13 win on Thursday morning, the smallest margin of victory in the series since 2007.
“What a great way to kick off Thanksgiving,” North Kingstown head coach Fran Dempsey said. “That’s how Thanksgiving football should be. A rivalry school, right down the road. Hats off to them. They had a great game plan. It was a great game.”
The victory is the fifth in a row for the Skippers in the holiday series, but the hardest earned in the streak. Often moving in different directions over the last decade, North and South have both been contenders this fall. The Skippers will play in the Division I Super Bowl this weekend. The Rebels just missed out on being the other half of that matchup when they lost in the semifinals to Central.
Down but not out after that loss, the Rebels delivered a trademark effort by playing well on defense, controlling the clock on offense and hitting some big plays. Amani Boamah’s touchdown run with 6:15 left in the fourth quarter gave them a 13-12 lead.
The Skippers followed with an impressive drive, converting one third down and a fourth down en route to the red zone. Spitzer’s 24-yard field goal with 1:41 left put the Skippers in front. They recovered a fumble on the first play of South Kingstown’s next possession to seal the win.
“We kept the tradition,” said sophomore Victor Encarnacion.
It wasn’t North Kingstown’s prettiest performance and it came with some tense moments. With the Super Bowl game still to come, the Skippers had a few starters sitting out as they nursed injuries. Everyone else committed to going full speed, even with the risk of getting hurt before the biggest game of the year.
“Tuesday, we brought them in and had a meeting with the starters, asked them how they wanted to handle it,” Dempsey said. “We have a couple of guys who are banged up. Everybody else, they wanted to play and wanted to win. Treat it like every other week. The guys wanted to play and we stuck with hit. I told them, we couldn’t go half in. We couldn’t go in and try to prevent injuries. We had to go full speed.”
While its offense scuffled in the early going, North Kingstown leaned on its defense. The Rebels were driving after an Isiah Carter interception. On a second down play from the 18-yard line, the Rebels dropped a pitch. Filling in for an injured teammate, Encarnacion scooped it up and raced 75 yards for the game’s first touchdown.
“My mind went blank. The only thing I saw was the end zone,” Encarnacion said. “It was taking mad long. I just had to get there.”
The Rebels were quickly back in business thanks to a little trickery. A halfback pass from Carter to Declan Wholey covered 43 yards to the North Kingstown 6-yard line. Ryan Hazard ran for 5 yards and Rian O’Rourke scored on a quarterback sneak. Ian Lupoli’s PAT gave the Rebels a 7-6 lead.
A ridiculous catch by Andrew Ciarniello helped North Kingstown jump back in front late in the third quarter. Eddie Buehler put up a deep ball into traffic. The ball was tipped up into the air. As he fell to the ground, Ciarniello reached backwards over his head to snag it.
One play later, Buehler powered in from 6 yards out for a touchdown. The two-point try was no good, making it 12-7.
South Kingstown fumbled on its next possession but got the ball back on an interception by Ryan Da Cruz. Carter and Boamah marched the Rebels down the field with some of their best running of the day, Boamah breaking a 32-yard touchdown run to put the Rebels in front 13-12 with 6:15 remaining.
The Skippers converted twice in the clutch to move down the field. Buehler found Noah Gincastro for a 20-yard gain on third-and-six. Later, he hit Ciarniello to convert a fourth-and-six. A 17-yard pass to Gincastro put the ball inside the 10. Unable to punch it in, the Skippers turned to Spitzer.
Matt Whitney had been a standout at kicker for most of the year, hitting a last-second field goal to beat Portsmouth, but had surgery on Monday to repair a torn ACL. Spitzer had filled in after the injury and was ready for his moment.
“I saw Matt go down in the La Salle game. Ever since then, it was just up to me to help my teammates,” Spitzer said. “As soon as I saw the clock starting to wind down, I was like, ‘Wait, there might be a situation where I’m needed.’ A bunch of the coaches were asking me, ‘Are you ready?’ And I was ready.”
With a lead, the Skipper defense was primed to make a stand but needed only one play to do it. O’Rourke connected with Phoenix Sward on the first play of the ensuing possession, but the ball popped out on the tackle. Encarnacion was at it again for the fumble recovery that sealed the win for the Skippers.
“I never really saw the field too much,” Encarnacion said. “I saw the opportunity today and I took it.”
Encarnacion won North Kingstown’s Defensive MVP award. Buehler was the Offensive MVP. South Kingstown honors went to Boamah on offense and Nate Ambrad on defense.
While the Skippers are excited for what’s to come, the season wouldn’t have been complete without a win on Thanksgiving.
“Our goal was still to go out there and win,” Spitzer said. “We’ve been winning on Thanksgiving against SK. They put up a good fight. At the end of the day, we just wanted to win.”
