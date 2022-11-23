The rivalry between North Kingstown and South Kingstown has been on center stage already this month. Now comes the annual main event.
On the heels of championship meetings between the schools in boys soccer and girls volleyball, the football teams will renew acquaintances for their annual Thanksgiving Day matchup.
This year’s meeting is set for Meade Stadium at the University of Rhode Island, with kickoff at 10 a.m. on the holiday.
Narragansett was set to be in action on Thanksgiving Eve against Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout on Wednesday at 5 p.m., at Jim Zepp Field.
North, South an intriguing matchup again
Last year brought the closest game since 2007 in the Thanksgiving series between North Kingstown and South Kingstown, and this year could well be a sequel.
The rivals played in different divisions this year for the first time in more than a decade, with the Skippers in the four-team Division I and the Rebels in a Division II circuit populated mostly with former D-I programs. Both had success, with North going unbeaten against public schools and falling to La Salle in the semifinals. The Rebels scored some big wins but narrowly missed out on the playoffs in a tiebreak scenario.
At full strength, the Skippers would have an edge, given their success against the rest of D-II, but they could be without starting quarterback Eddie Buehler, who suffered a concussion late in the semifinal game with La Salle. If the Skippers have to play without him, they’ll lean on their defense and their rushing attack, potentially playing a different kind of style than what they’re used to.
Running backs Andrew Ciarniello and Evan Beattie will likely shoulder a big load, and an offensive line that made huge strides as the year went on will get a chance to lead the charge. The defense was terrific all season and is coming off a semifinal matchup where it held its own. As always, stopping the run will be paramount against the Rebels.
South Kingstown will be looking for a big finish after a solid campaign that was just missing the finishing touch. After a close loss to Woonsocket in their league opener, the Rebels reeled off three straight wins and were looking like a top contender in D-II. But a home loss to Shea knocked them off course. They also dropped their league play finale to Westerly, which put them into a four-way tie for two playoff spots. Woonsocket and Westerly made it in, and two good teams – South Kingstown and Barrington – were left out.
Down but not out, the Rebels won a non-league matchup with Burrillville last week, a sign of how they’ll handle themselves for Thanksgiving.
South has been led by running back Isiah Carter, quarterback Rian O’Rourke and versatile weapons Phoenix Sward and Amani Boamah. Linebacker Aidan Jones has led a physical defensive group.
Aside from a non-league loss to La Salle and the season finale defeat at Westerly, the Rebels have played a lot of tight games and have shown an ability to come through in the clutch.
North Kingstown has won five straight on Thanksgiving. Before that, South Kingstown had won six of seven.
Last year’s win gave North an 11-10 edge in the modern series, which began in 2000.
Mariners look to finish strong
Narragansett’s championship streak came to an end this year, but the Mariners still have a shot to extend their holiday streak. After missing out on the playoffs in the new-look Division III, the Mariners will look for their fourth win in four tries against EWG/Prout.
It would be welcome, given this season’s bumps. The Mariners won two championships in 2021, winning the D-IV Super Bowl in the COVID-delayed spring season and then winning D-III in the return to fall football. With heavy graduation losses, they knew this year wouldn’t be the same, but the new landscape in D-III and a parade of injuries made it worse.
The Mariners lost starting quarterback Aidan Friedt to an injury in the first game of the season and it kept him out until mid-October. Star running back Mekhi Wilson missed time early on, and a number of other key contributors were in and out of the lineup.
They still managed to hold their own, losing by two scores to top contenders Moses Brown and West Warwick. After an 0-3 start, the Mariners got into the win column with a victory over Pilgrim. They also beat Johnston in their league play finale, finishing with a 2-5 league record.
EWG/Prout had a solid campaign in D-IV under new head coach Jim Stringfellow. The Knights went 5-3 in league play and put a scare into top-seeded Smithfield in the playoff semifinals before falling 23-13.
