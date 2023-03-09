PROVIDENCE — The North Kingstown boys swim team has been trending up over the past few years and took a big leap on Saturday.
Led by Zach Szabo’s gold medal in the backstroke, the Skippers placed third in the team competition at the state swim championships at Brown University. It’s the program’s best finish since 2013, when it also took third.
“I’m just in shock, Szabo said. “I’m so proud of all of these guys for everything they accomplished. This is a whole new level for us.”
North’s big showing highlighted a good day for South County teams. Off its Division III championship, South Kingstown placed sixth overall. The South County co-op team, with swimmers from Narragansett, Prout and Chariho, finished eighth.
The Skippers were coming off a fourth-place finish in the Division I meet. A year ago, they placed sixth at states. Before that, there were some lean years, including two straight winless dual-meet campaigns.
A strong core with reinforcements added along the way has gotten the Skippers back.
“We’ve been rebuilding for a while now so this is really great,” head coach Kathy Carlson said. “Every single member of the team helped. Everybody scored points, everybody dropped times. It was a great team effort. I can’t ask for anything more than that. They did a great job today.”
Szabo made sure North’s big day included a gold medal. Seeded first in the 100-yard backstroke, he delivered exactly the kind of race he wanted. The junior touched the wall in 50.65 seconds – faster than his seeding mark – and claimed first place.
“It was amazing,” Szabo said. “Last year, I took second. I knew that this year, I wanted to come in and work so much harder and just get that first-place medal. I’m so happy that I did it.”
Last year, Szabo was on the podium, but he knew he could do more this time around. It’s the first state meet gold of his career.
“It played out exactly how I wanted,” Szabo said. “Last year, I was a little down and out because we had our USA championships the day before and I was pretty tired. This year, I knew I had to stay focused and stay mentally tough. If I don’t do that, then all my physical ability goes away. I’ve been thinking about it for days, visualizing it and just thinking about how I can win.”
Szabo swims in the club ranks but dedicated himself to winning a high school title this year. He also swam the 50 freestyle and finished fourth.
“I’ve been working so hard with my team, Rhode Island Aquatic Club, and with the high school team,” Szabo said. “Shoutout to coach Kathy and my USA coach Jen. They’re all amazing. Such great coaches. I wouldn’t be here without them.”
The Skippers logged several other podium appearances and flashed some depth. Zach Proulx earned two medals with a third-place finish in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 100 backstroke. Evan Wysor took eighth in the 500 freestyle and also scored in the breaststroke. Frank McGee and Ian Scott-Sheldon chipped in points in two events each.
Three relay teams also placed, led by Szabo, Wysor, Proulx and Scott-Sheldon taking third in the 200 medley relay. The same group took fourth in the 400 freestyle relay.
The boys meet also included the RIIL’s first-ever unified sports relay race, and the Skippers took gold. Josie Wagner, Sawyer O’Brien, Sam Rudman and Henry Fleury swam for North.
“Our 200 unified relay was a great thing to be a part of,” Carlson said. “Our whole team was cheering them on.”
South Kingstown was led by Jackson White and Ethan Young, who each delivered two top-10 finishes. White was sixth in the 100 backstroke and seventh in the 500 freestyle. Young took seventh in the 100 breaststroke and ninth in the 200 individual medley.
Armand Michaud scored in both the 50 and the 100 freestyle races. William Erautt added points in the 50 free. Three Rebel relays placed, led by a sixth in the 200 medley.
The South County co-op had another strong state meet showing despite having just eight swimmers on the roster. Bryant University signee Christian Pereira led the way in his final state meet with a fifth-place finish in the 200 freestyle and a sixth place in the 100 butterfly.
Joe Brown also had a top-10 finish with an eighth in the 100 breaststroke. He scored in the 200 IM, as well. Ben Leal and Jude Pereira chipped in points, as did the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.