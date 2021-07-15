SOUTH KINGSTOWN — South Kingstown Little League’s 10-year-old softball all-stars made history on Monday night.
With a 19-9 win over Warwick North, the team claimed what is believed to be the first district championship in the history of the league’s softball program.
“It’s pretty special,” manager Alicia Monnes said. “We think this might be the first SK softball team to win one. It’s been a lot of fun. A lot of the girls have been playing together for at least two years, so they’ve really got a good bond.”
East Greenwich and Warwick North have long dominated the softball scene in District 3. South Kingstown has had some strong groups over the years, but getting to the top of the mountain proved difficult.
It all clicked this summer. South Kingstown beat North Kingstown by mercy rule in the opening round, then topped East Greenwich 16-6 in the winners bracket final on Wednesday. In Monday’s championship, the team fell behind 8-7 but scored 11 runs in the third inning and never looked back.
The championship sends South Kingstown to the state tournament, which begins July 19 at Warwick North.
South Kingstown didn’t have an entry in the 12-year-old softball tournament but knew it had a strong group ready for the 10-year-old tournament. A focus on defense in the lead-up to the tourney set the stage for the team to ride out the bumps that are a given at this level.
“We knew we had some strong hitters,” Monnes said. “We spent a lot of time working on our fielding, building up to all-stars. A lot of them played majors with older girls during the season. It can be tough to practice certain things in the regular season when there’s a big age range. This really helped them hone in on those fielding skills. Once that came together, we could see that we had a pretty good chance.
“We had an older team compared to some of the others. North Kingstown had a bunch of 8-year-olds. We knew we’d be pretty evenly matched with East Greenwich and Warwick North.”
Avery Monnes handled pitching duties and consistently threw strikes.
“She came into her own from the first game on,” coach Monnes said. “She found the strike zone and kept throwing strikes. We told her, ‘It doesn’t have to be strikeouts. Just keep throwing strikes and let your team make the plays.’ That’s what they did.”
The team also learned to battle through the ups and downs. The game against East Greenwich went back and forth early on. Young players don’t get much of a taste of that in the regular season but were up to the challenge.
“The East Greenwich game was a real battle,” Monnes said. “We’re used to having a time limit. At the hour and a half mark, they were like, ‘How much longer?’ But they really hung in there and fought. It was nice to see that.”
In the championship round, South Kingstown raced to a 5-0 lead in the first inning. Erica Kostarides and Izzy O’Rourke delivered singles, while Avery Monnes and Stella Cotagis doubled. The team also drew three walks. Base hits by Kostarides and Monnes highlighted a two-run second inning.
Warwick North took an 8-7 lead with a five-run third inning, but the advantage didn’t last long. The first six South Kingstown batters in the bottom of the third reached base and the team ended up sending 16 batters to the plate. Kostarides, O’Rourke, Monnes, Cotagis, Brooke Lancaster, and Kinley Grenier all drove in runs as South Kingstown turned the one-run hole into an 18-8 lead.
Warwick North momentarily avoided the mercy rule by pushing a run across in the top of the fourth, but Monnes escaped further trouble by retiring three straight batters.
South Kingstown brought the mercy rule back into play in the bottom of the fourth. Sienna Marsh, Ava Reppucci and Lancaster each drew a walk to load the bases. O’Rourke came through with an RBI single that made it 19-9 and ended the game on the spot.
The team wasn’t sure the game was over, so the celebration didn’t start right away. Once it did, there was plenty of jumping up and down, especially when the all-stars found out they had likely made history.
And now they get to keep playing. South Kingstown drew a bye to the second round of the three-team state tournament bracket and will face the winner of Cranston West and Barrington on July 20.
“It will definitely be tough competition,” Monnes said. “But it’ll be fun.”
South Kingstown team members are Kostarides, Lancaster, O’Rourke, Monnes, Grenier, Marsh, Cotagis, Reppucci, Jade Holland and Addison Bellucci.
