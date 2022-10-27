NPS Girls Soccer Team.jpg

The Narragansett Pier Middle School girls soccer team qualified for the playoffs this fall, something that hasn’t been done by the program in a number of years. The last playoff appearance was believed to be in 2009, when several members of the current team had not been born. Team members are Bridget Baney, Delaney Bonneau, Ella Boyd, Meghan Daly, Hayley DeAngelis, Philomena Dolos, Julia Donadio, Rihanna Dunn, Cora Edge, Reagan Farrell, Samantha Flynn, Claire Fracassa, Olivia Furia, Lauren Gill, Sarah Greenberg, Alexandra Howell, Maeve Johnson, Tanner Jones, Nina Leonard, Caitlyn O’Brien, Cassidy O’Neill, Caroline Quilliam, Anabella Radom, Christianna Rodrigues, Jacqueline Salvadore, Tanzi Schroeder-Rondeau, Olivia Siravo, Lilianna Vitale, Danielle Whitworth and Mina Yalcin. The team is coached by Dennis Tierney and Jennifer Whitworth.

