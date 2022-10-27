The Narragansett Pier Middle School girls soccer team qualified for the playoffs this fall, something that hasn’t been done by the program in a number of years. The last playoff appearance was believed to be in 2009, when several members of the current team had not been born. Team members are Bridget Baney, Delaney Bonneau, Ella Boyd, Meghan Daly, Hayley DeAngelis, Philomena Dolos, Julia Donadio, Rihanna Dunn, Cora Edge, Reagan Farrell, Samantha Flynn, Claire Fracassa, Olivia Furia, Lauren Gill, Sarah Greenberg, Alexandra Howell, Maeve Johnson, Tanner Jones, Nina Leonard, Caitlyn O’Brien, Cassidy O’Neill, Caroline Quilliam, Anabella Radom, Christianna Rodrigues, Jacqueline Salvadore, Tanzi Schroeder-Rondeau, Olivia Siravo, Lilianna Vitale, Danielle Whitworth and Mina Yalcin. The team is coached by Dennis Tierney and Jennifer Whitworth.
Do you believe Rhode Island is more or less prepared to handle a large storm since Hurricane Sandy?
This week marks the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, a Category 3 storm which formed on October 22, 2012 and caused $70 billion in damage in roughly two weeks as it moved from the Caribbean to Canada, $11 million of which came from its impact in Rhode Island. Do you believe Rhode Island is more or less prepared to handle a large storm in the decade since Hurricane Sandy? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
