SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team got a taste of game action on Saturday with an intra-squad scrimmage that was open to the public at the Ryan Center. New coach Archie Miller wanted to get his team into a game atmosphere before the season opener on Monday.
“It was good from the standpoint of being able to open the doors, turn on the lights and get a game environment,” Miller said. “We chose to do two scrimmages behind closed doors. They’re very valulable from a competitive standpoint. You learn a lot about yourselves, but you still never get that true feeling of jump ball, people in the seats and what it feels like the first time.”
The white team beat the blue 45-37 in the 20-minute scrimmage. Transfers Brayon Freeman and Alex Tchikou and holdovers Ishmael Leggett and Malik Martin led the victors. Freeman was a standout with 17 points and four assists. Tchikou had eight points, five rebounds, two blocks and three steals.
Seton Hall transfer Brandon Weston led the blue team with 15 points, most coming in a big second half.
Jalen Carey, Josaphat Bilau and Lou Hutchinson sat with injuries. Carey and Hutchinson could be back for the opener, while Bilau works back from off-season surgery.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us. We’re battling a lot of health and injuries,” Miller said. “That’s been the most challenging thing for this group. Fairly or unfairly, we haven’t had a great chemistry practice because we haven’t had the bodies. But it is what it is. The guys are working hard. I’m looking forward to Monday.”
The Rams will host Quinnipiac on Monday at 7 p.m.
