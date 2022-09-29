EAST GREENWICH — It seemed likely that the North Kingstown football team would come back from its loss to Bishop Hendricken with a win. The Skippers were matched up with an East Greenwich team that has had a tough start to the season.
The Skippers did indeed win, and the way they won made it a true bounce back.
Excelling in all three phases of the game, North Kingstown raced to a 33-0 lead in the first half and set the cruise control in the second en route to a 33-7 victory on Friday night.
“We wanted to come out early and establish ourselves offensively. Get back to the basics and do what we do well,” head coach Fran Dempsey said. “After last week, we didn’t want to have the Hendricken hangover. It was nice to see all three phases of the game come out.”
The Hendricken loss left the Skippers with plenty to build on – and with the knowledge that a playoff rematch is still possible. But even if it wasn’t necessary to have a big rally, the Skippers still wanted to get back in the win column with a good showing. In doing so, they kept themselves firmly on track for the tougher tests to come.
“Our guys were upset that they didn’t win. But big picture, we played really well and competed against Hendricken,” Dempsey said. “It wasn’t like it has been in the past, where it took us some time to get over it. They came back Monday with their heads on straight. And with the new format, it’s not like we’re out of it, like we were a few years ago.”
Friday’s game began with a good opening statement. Eddie Buehler connected with Chris Bishop for a 13-yard touchdown pass, capping off a 64-yard drive. Brady Spitzer’s point after made it 7-0.
A bouncing kickoff hit an East Greenwich player, and the Skippers recovered. East Greenwich forced a punt but that, too, hit an Avenger and kept the ball with North. Buehler converted a fourth down with a pass to Ethan Venditto, then scrambled his way to the end zone from 5 yards out on the next snap. The extra point was blocked, keeping it a 13-0 game.
East Greenwich’s finally got possession after the ensuing kickoff – taking a snap for the first time at the 2:53 mark of the first quarter – but the North Kingstown defense quickly forced a punt. Brayden Rogers broke free on the return and raced 60 yards for a touchdown and the 19-0 lead.
Andrew Ciarniello picked off a pass to short-circuit East Greenwich’s first good possession. That set up another Skipper score, with Buehler and Evan Beattie teaming up for a 25-yard touchdown on a pass to the flat. A long catch-and-run by Luke Berthlot set up the score.
Another interception, this one by Bishop, led to a score just before halftime. Buehler hit Ciarniello from 22 yards out. Spitzer’s PAT made it 33-0 at the break.
“The line blocked well and the running backs ran hard,” Dempsey said. “We had some big turnovers that set us up.”
The Skippers took their foot off the gas pedal in the second half, keeping most of their starters on the sideline. The 30 minutes of action for the second string made for a good development opportunity. Even before that, the Skippers had some younger players filling in, as several starters sat out the game with injuries.
“It was good to see some of the second string guys step in and fill in roles,” Dempsey said. “It’ll be good to see those guys on film and start building that depth.”
East Greenwich delivered its lone score of the game in the second half on a touchdown pass from Alexander DeTomasis to Jack Martinez. The Avengers threatened to score again in the final minute, but North Kingstown made a defensive stand as time ran out.
Buehler completed six of nine passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns. Ciarniello ran for 69 yards.
Next for the Skippers is an intriguing matchup with St. Raphael. The Saints beat the Skippers in a non-league matchup last year and are aiming to contend in Division II.
“It’s going to be a tough game,” Dempsey said. “They beat us last year early in the season. We’ve had this game circled on our calendar. Hopefully, we can get some guys healthy and come out and play well. Just come out and play NK football and get it rolling again.”
