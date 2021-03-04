The unbalanced schedules of the shortened season created tough roads for some teams, none moreso than North Kingstown girls basketball.
The Skippers played each of the top four seeds in Division I – plus perennial powerhouse La Salle – and couldn’t get over the hump against those teams, finishing with a 4-5 record.
In the playoffs, the Skippers aimed to prove they were better than their record and took one step in that direction with a 46-37 victory over Bay View in the preliminary round. But another tough test was too much in the quarterfinals as top-seeded St. Raphael beat the Skippers 52-34 on Tuesday night.
North Kingstown beat Bay View in the regular season and took control Friday with a strong second quarter. Jordan Moreau and Carly Lafferty hit 3-pointers as the Skippers turned a 10-8 advantage at the start of the quarter into a 24-15 lead at halftime.
Things tightened up late as Bay View made it 38-35 with 2:46 left. Jillian Rogers followed with a clutch 3-pointer 20 seconds later, and Jordan Moreau hit one on North Kingstown’s next trip to get the Skippers back in control.
Rogers led the Skippers with 15 points and Moreau scored 11. Bella DeGregory hit two 3-pointers off the bench and finished with eight points.
On Tuesday, the Skippers stayed close with the Saints, moving within six early in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get closer. Moreau had 12 points and Rogers scored 11. The Saints were led by Amaya Dowdy’s 23 points.
Mariners ousted in prelims
Making the playoffs in its first year in Division I was no small feat for the Narragansett boys basketball team, but the Mariners would have liked to stay a little longer.
Barrington, another D-I newcomer, beat the Mariners 58-51 on Friday night.
Ethan Betts led the Mariners with 24 points and Adam Lurgio scored 11.
The Mariners finished the regular season with a 3-5 record.
Narragansett girls lose close one
The Narraganstet and Smithfield girls basketball teams each went 5-4 this season and they were as evenly-matched as their records would indicate in Friday’s preliminary-round playoff game.
The Sentinels prevailed in a defensive battle, winning 29-28.
Smithfield’s Kat Laboissonniere led all scorers with 21 points. Leah Hart had 14 for the Mariners and Anna Hart added 10.
The game marked a return to the playoffs for Narragansett, which missed out last season.
Prout falls to West Warwick
Three days before the Prout boys team lost at West Warwick, the girls team met the same fate.
The No. 6 seed from the South Division, the Crusaders went on the road to the No. 3 Wizards and couldn’t keep up, falling 61-35 on Friday night.
Tori Bird’s 16 points led the Wizards. Prout got nine points from Ella Philippi and six each from Kelsey McKenna and Julia Mastrandrea.
The game marked the end of a whirlwind finish for the Crusaders, who were quarantined for two weeks in early February. They came back to play seven games in 10 days to finish out the regular season, with wins over Tolman and Middletown earning them a playoff spot.
