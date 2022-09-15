Four North Kingstown residents took home some hardware from the Rhode Island Recreation and Parks Association state tournament. Emily Macmillan took second place in 18+ women’s doubles and teamed with brother Jake Macmillan for third place in 18+ mixed doubles. Mike Denci took first place in 50+ mixed doubles. Patricia Zangari and Mike Winegard also competed in doubles.

