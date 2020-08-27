University of Rhode Island students or others who host off-campus parties this fall will face a $500 fine from South Kingstown, officials announced Wednesday. Attendees of the parties would be fined $250, according to an executive order signed by South Kingstown Town Manager Rob Zarnetske. The move is part of an effort to deter off-campus parties in South Kingstown as URI students return for the fall semester and the state’s restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 remain in place. Do you agree with this move by the town of South Kingstown?

