NORTH KINGSTOWN - The unbalanced schedules of the shortened season created tough roads for some teams, none moreso than North Kingstown girls basketball.
The Skippers played each of the top four seeds in Division I - plus perennial powerhouse La Salle - and couldn’t get over the hump against those teams, finishing with a 4-5 record.
Still feeling like they belong among the best, the Skippers took the first step in proving that with a 46-37 victory over Bay View Friday night in the preliminary round of the playoffs.
“We had a really tough schedule,” head coach Bob Simeone said. “The top seven teams in the state, we played every one of them. And we gave all of them a game. So we’ve been right there, and I think it was valuable for us this year.”
The eighth-seeded Skippers now get a shot at No. 1 St. Raphael in a quarterfinal game.
North Kingstown beat Bay View in the regular season and took control Friday with a strong second quarter. Jordan Moreau and Carly Lafferty hit 3-pointers as the Skippers turned a 10-8 advantage at the start of the quarter into a 24-15 lead at halftime.
Rogers scored North Kingstown’s first six points in the third quarter as the lead held. Bella DeGregory hit a 3-pointer to bump the cushion to 10 before the Bengals ended the quarter with four straight points.
Things tightened up further with an 8-0 Bay View run that made it 38-35 with 2:46 left. Jillian Rogers followed with a clutch 3-pointer 20 seconds later, and Jordan Moreau hit one on North Kingstown’s next trip to get the Skippers back in control.
“We got up seven or eight and kept rolling for a while,” Simeone said. “It got a little dicey there, but we hit some big shots.”
Rogers led the Skippers with 15 points and Moreau scored 11. DeGregory hit two 3-pointers off the bench and finished with eight points.
The matchup with St. Raphael is tentatively scheduled for Sunday.
