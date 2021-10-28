SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Josie Gustavson stepped to the service line with an eye on steadying her team.
Soon, Gustavson and the Prout volleyball team were doing a lot more than that.
Prout had taken the first two sets of Thursday’s match but South Kingstown had momentum and a 12-5 lead in the second set. It was easy to envision the Rebels – who were riding an eight-match win streak – coming all the way back. They had won a tight battle with Prout in September.
But this time, Prout won 15 points in a row to turn the set completely around. They went on to a 25-13 win and an emphatic sweep of the Rebels.
“I just put my game face on and I knew what my team needed,” Gustavson said. “They have really good blocks, so I knew we needed to start off with a hard, consistent serve. I focused on spot serving, serving a location but also consistency.”
Prout improved to 11-4 with the win and now sits at 12-4 after a comeback victory over Coventry on Monday. South Kingstown dropped another match to North Kingstown on Monday and is 11-3 with two matches remaining. The teams are battling for second place behind North Kingstown.
“We’ve been working hard,” head coach Andrew Bevilacqua said. “We had that tough loss at NK. We didn’t have a full squad at Cranston West. We played tough but we let a lot of points go. I think it kind of lit a fire in this group, knowing every game matters going forward in terms of placement for the playoffs. They had a little extra energy tonight. We lost a tough one at their place. We wanted this one. You could tell right from the start.”
South Kingstown shook off losses in the first two sets on Thursday to make its move. They twice delivered runs of four straight points in the third set en route to the 12-5 lead. A hitting error stopped the run and sent Gustavson back to serve. Her first one was returned, but she quickly hit a kill from the back row. Then she landed an ace, and all of a sudden, the Crusaders were off and running on one of their best surges of the year.
Gustavson tallied seven aces in the run, including five in a row at one point. Ava Grace Dresback had three kills. South Kingstown took two timeouts during the burst but couldn’t stem the tide. The last of Gustavson’s aces made it 21-12 before South Kingstown finally got back on the board with a return that hit the floor.
“Josie was phenomenal,” Bevilacqua said. “We gave her some spots to hit and she just executed them perfectly.”
The Crusaders finished with a flourish, winning the final four points on two Rebel errors, a kill by Dresback and a kill by Gustavson.
“It was definitely a really good feeling, knowing how hard we worked in the first five sets we played against them and coming back to win today,” Gustavson said.
The first two sets required no comebacks for Prout. The Crusaders won the first four points of the opening set and never trailed. They took control with a run of five straight points, featuring two aces by Mia Slade. A hitting error on the Rebels secured a 25-15 win for Prout.
The second set was tighter, with the teams locked in a 10-10 tie. Prout got kills by Gustavson and Emily Jacques and an ace by Slade to go up 14-10. South Kingstown stayed in range, getting within two at 22-20, before Prout won three of the next four points. A kill by Gustavson closed out a 25-21 win.
Dresback finished with 15 kills and three digs, while Gustavson tallied 13 kills, seven aces and 10 digs. Slade totaled four aces and 12 digs.
Prout was slated to close the season on Wednesday against East Greenwich, with results unavailable at press time.
