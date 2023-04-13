SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Both South Kingstown and Prout came into Tuesday’s boys lacrosse matchup with 2-0 records.
The Rebels added a rivalry win to their perfect start.
Brad Wallin scored four goals and Sean McGregor made 18 saves as the Rebels turned a tie score at halftime into an 8-4 victory in a vacation week matinee on Prout’s new field.
“I feel like we’re playing pretty good and getting better every game,” Wallin said. “Just trying to get into final form.”
The Rebels are off to a 3-0 start, a welcome change as they settle back into D-II, where the program has had a lot of success. South went winless in a brief stay in D-I last year. A season-opening win over Chariho got the Rebels back into the win column. They followed with a win over Cranston West before the victory over Prout.
“It’s been good,” McGregor said. “A lot of fun compared to last year.”
The Crusaders beat Coventry and Chariho in their 2-0 start, with the 15-14 victory over the Chargers coming in dramatic fashion. It was the team’s first victory on the new turf.
“We’re still moving guys around, figuring out how everything fits together,” Prout coach Mike Millen said. “We have a lot of versatile guys. But we’ve been playing pretty well.”
Both teams were dealing with some absences due to school vacation for Tuesday’s game, but they made the best of it and went step-for-step in the early going. Wallin scored his first two goals and Eison Nee added another for the Rebels in the first half. For Prout, it was Declan Foley, Mason Keramidas and Mark Belcher doing the first-half scoring. It was a 3-3 game at halftime.
The Rebels started to take control with goals by Wallin and Brendan Kroll in the third quarter. Prout was within a goal after three quarters, but the Rebels dominated the fourth, pitching a shutout at one end and scoring three goals to close out the victory.
“We just seemed to get tired at the end of the game,” Millen said. “The passing was not as crisp and we started getting short on bodies. Had a couple of injuries pop up in the middle of the game. And I think SK was dealing with the same kind of thing, being a little short on bodies because of the vacation week.”
Wallin’s four goals paced the Rebel attack. Nee added two goals. Kroll and Derek Cook each had one. Garrett Kirwin, Nolan Quirk and Connor Driscoll chipped in with two assists apiece, and Kroll had one assist.
“It all starts with the goalie – clearing the ball,” Wallin said. “Our defenders played well, running the ball up and getting the ball to us clean. Easy goals for us.”
McGregor had a strong day in net, stopping 18 of the 22 shots he faced.
“I like the turf,” McGregor said. “You can really see the bounces.”
For Prout, Belcher had two goals, with Foley and Keramidas scoring one each. Teddy LeBlanc made 10 saves for the Crusaders.
The teams will meet again on May 4.
“We competed,” Millen said. “I look forward to playing them again. It should be a great one.”
Prout will visit Cranston West on Thursday. South Kingstown has tough challenges ahead against Cumberland, Pilgrim and Middletown. Cumberland was the D-II runner-up last year, Pilgrim won the D-III title and Middletown just dropped down from D-I.
“We have three hard games coming up,” Wallin said. “So coming off a big game like this, where we had a really good second half, it’s definitely huge for us moving forward.”
