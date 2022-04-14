The high school golf season started on Tuesday, with Narragansett, Prout and South Kingstown squaring off at Laurel Lane Country Club. The Rebels were tops among the three area squads with a 173. Narragansett scored a 177 and Prout finished with a 187. Sebastian Carlson of Narragansett was the top individual scorer with a 39. For the Rebels, Eison Nee shot 40, James Banks was at 42, Aidan McGrady shot a 44 and Cameron Gillette finished with a 47. In addition to Carlson, Narragansett got a 41 from Nick Biafore, a 48 from Rob McHugh and a 49 from Jake Biafore. Prout was led by D.J. Bruno with a 42, Andrew DiCarlo and Harris Krupp with a 47, and Billy Costello with a 51.
