With a forecast high temperature of 19 degrees on Friday, the University of Rhode Island football team will open training camp.
Fitting for a season unlike any other.
The Colonial Athletic Association decided last summer to move its fall season into the early part of 2021. URI is slated to open play Feb. 27 against Bryant, its lone non-conference game, before embarking on a six-game CAA schedule that runs from March 13 to April 17.
The Rams practiced throughout the fall semester and dealt with one pause of team activities for COVID-19. Players are back on campus now, clearing COVID return protocols and getting set to take the field for the first time since Nov. 23, 2019.
“Every day, I wake up and I want to see COVID tests before I think about any X or any O,” URI head coach Jim Fleming said. “It’s certainly been a tremendous challenge. It’s an organizational nightmare. But we’ve been able to figure out our best way through it, and I’m extremely excited to be able to provide the opportunity for these kids to go out and compete.”
The Rams are coming off a 2-10 season in 2019 that Fleming said, “feels like it was 10 years ago.” But he can’t help but remember the way it went – five heartbreaking losses in CAA play by a total of 26 points.
“It’s the woulda, coulda, shoulda game,” Fleming said. “The early part of that season was absolutely heartbreaking. They all kind of came down to the same thing – if you get one stop, you’re winning the football game.”
It was supposed to be a momentous year for the program. Coming off its first winning season in 17 years, URI debuted its new turf field and lights at Meade Stadium. Sellout crowds packed in for the first home games, watching a team that featured All-Americans Kyle Murphy and Aaron Parker and a future NFL draft pick in Isaiah Coulter, whose success in the NFL Combine had the program in the news throughout the off-season.
The hope is that significant staff changes and continued waves of talent – the incoming recruiting class was ranked second in the CAA – will restore the trajectory the Rams hoped to have after their 2018 breakthrough.
“We’ve identified issues we’ve had in the previous season,” Fleming said. “There is excitement, there’s a good group of young people who watched those kids take off and achieve their dream, and we’ve got some very talented kids coming back to step into those roles.”
New coordinators on both sides of the ball headline the staff changes. Patrick Murphy takes over as offensive coordinator after serving in the same role at Holy Cross. Jack Cooper is the new defensive coordinator, coming off two seasons as the defensive quality control coach at Nebraska.
“These guys have been here a year and we have yet to play a game together,” Fleming said. “We’ve had a great opportunity to get to know each other, but until you’re seeing live bullets, that really is the thing that solidifies any kind of football staff. These guys have done an incredible job. They’ve come in and managed the teaching component of it through Zoom. No matter what’s happening, we’ve been able to come up with a good plan that we achieved during the course of fall. We’re working through into training camp at a weird time and we have a good plan for that. These coaches have a lot to do with breathing a good sense of rebirth I guess you would say. I hate to say it that way, but it is a definite new flavor and I think we’re very hopeful we can put the thing together and show a very competitive football team.”
Returning starters Andre Bibeault, James Makszin, Andre Blackett and Jake Fire lead the defense. The offense has big holes to fill, though linemen Evan Lovell and Nick Correia are back, along with running back Zoe Bryant. Two transfer quarterbacks – Brandon Robinson from Liberty and Kasim Hill from Tennessee – bring some hype to the table.
The next four weeks will determine how things fit together. To this point, the new year has been more about the logistics involved in getting ducks in a row. Among them is the need for a snow plow at Meade Stadium.
“Today, it’s a good day to practice if we plow the field,” Fleming said on Wednesday. “Friday, it’s supposed to be 14 or 15. It’s going to be a tough deal. But as long as we can keep them focused and keep them moving around, I feel very good about what we’re able to do.”
The pandemic hangs over everything, both in terms of health and football. The FBS season in the fall had dozens of cancellations. Fleming is preaching a one-day-at-a-time approach and an appreciation for the opportunity.
“I don’t know what kind of team we’ll be,” he said. “I can’t sit here and say, ‘Yeah we’re going undefeated.’ Right now, we are undefeated. We’ve got a group of kids that have worked extremely hard and made sacrifices to keep themselves healthy as they possibly can, to line up and play the game of football. That’s kind of our attitude here at URI. We’re thankful for every day and every opportunity. They’re working extremely hard and chomping at the bit to get busy on Friday.”
