As it awaits NCAA waiver decisions on its cast of incoming transfers, the University of Rhode Island men's basketball team picked up a late reinforcement on Saturday night.
Pennsylvania wing Ileri Ayo-Faleye announced on Twitter that he has chosen the Rams. The Cedar Crest High School grad had previously planned to take a post-grad year at Putnam Science Academy but will detour to Kingston.
Called a late bloomer by recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein on Twitter, Ayo-Faleye reportedly switched his jersey number to zero as a motivational tool this past season, the number reflecting his count of scholarship offers. After averaging 13.8 points per game as a senior and adding one scholarship offer from St. Francis, he announced his intention to do a post-grad year at Putnam Science, the prep powerhouse. Ayo-Faleye reported on Twitter subsequent offers from URI, Bucknell, Brown, Yale, Towson and Rice.
Ayo-Faleye played his AAU ball for Pennsylvania-based York Ballers, which also produced former URI guard Four McGlynn, whose father founded the York Ballers program.
URI now has eight newcomers on board for the 2020-21 season. Ayo-Faleye joins incoming freshmen Tres Berry and Ishmael Leggett as players who are expected to be eligible immediately. Transfers Jalen Carey, Allen Betrand, Malik Martin, Makhell Mitchell and Makhi Mitchell would all need waivers from the NCAA to play this season.
With Ayo-Faleye's commitment, URI has filled its scholarship allotment for the 2020-21 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.