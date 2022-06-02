SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Emma Manzo’s game-winning hit kept the Prout softball team’s season alive.
The freshman drilled an RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Crusaders walked off with a 2-1 victory over North Providence on Tuesday at the Broad Rock Playfields. The win gets the Crusaders through the preliminary round of the Division II postseason and into the double-elimination bracket.
“Playoffs come, you don’t know what to expect,” head coach Kevin DeTroia said. “I told the girls, ‘You don’t have to win by a lot. Just win by one run.’ There were some nerves out there, but these girls didn’t let down. They played a great game.”
That’s where Prout expected to be after its 15-3 campaign - which included a win over previously unbeaten Mt. Hope in the regular season finale - but North Providence certainly didn’t make it easy. Emily Jacques took a shutout into the sixth for Prout, but North Providence pitcher Olivia Pedro wasn’t far off her pace, allowing just one run through six innings. The Cougars tied the score on an error, a walk, a base hit and a bases-loaded walk in the sixth.
It all set the stage for a dramatic finish, and the Crusaders delivered it. Abby Smith singled with one out on a looper that the Cougars couldn’t haul in. She moved to second on a wild pitch. With Smith in scoring position, Manzo lined the next pitch into deep left field, and Smith raced home with the winning run.
“Honestly, what’s going through my mind is, ‘I need to get a hit,’” Manzo said. “I’ve been in as lump recently. I really needed to do that for my team. I did it for my seniors. I’m not going to let them lose in the first round of the playoffs.”
The Crusaders didn’t immediately celebrate and Manzo ran all the way to third, before the dugout realized that was the game. That was fitting for a team that was focused on the task at hand throughout. After a parade of lopsided scores early in the season, Prout found itself in several close games down the stretch, experiences that proved helpful in the playoff opener.
“We’ve had some tight games recently,” Manzo said. “We blew out a lot of teams early. We’re kind of getting used to having really good games. It really helped with the intensity level on the field and in the dugout. We have each other’s backs.”
Jacques struck out seven and scattered four hits in a complete game effort. The Crusaders made one error but also came up with some key plays. Manzo caught two popped up bunts with a runner in scoring position in the fourth inning, and Meghan Mancini got a force-out at the plate in the sixth inning. The biggest play of all came in the top of the seventh. Mackenzie Caffrey had led off with a walk. Francesca Albanese followed with a good bunt. Manzo scooped the ball just in front of the plate and got Albanese just in time at first base. Caffrey kept running and seemed to have a free pass to third base, but left fielder Ashley Kaiser sprinted in to cover the bag, caught the throw from first and tagged out Caffrey for a double play. Kaiser was injured on the slide, but she left having come up with one of the biggest plays of the game.
“She has been saying in practice, ‘Who’s covering third?’ And I tell her if it’s open, come cover it,” DeTroia said. “She saw what was happening and made a really heads up play.”
Molly Green drove in Prout’s other run in the second inning, plating Alivia Ring with a groundout. Manzo and Smith led the offense with two hits each.
Prout will now host Ponaganset on Thursday in the double-elimination bracket.
