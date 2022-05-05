220505ind izzyg.jpg

Izzy Giannetto gives a thumbs up after completing her 10-mile swim.

 Submitted photo

Prout School junior Izzy Giannetto successfully completed her 10-mile fundraising swim on April 23 at URI’s Tootell Aquatic Center. Giannetto, a standout swimmer for the Crusaders, raised more than $4,000 for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which supports first responders, veterans and their families. The swim covered 704 laps.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.