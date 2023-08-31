South County’s volleyball dominance has been well-documented. North Kingstown has won five of the last six girls volleyball state championships. The only one the Skippers didn’t win went to South Kingstown.
It may be more of the same for the area this season, with the defending champion Skippers again leading the charge. A rock-solid core is back to lead another title quest.
“So far, so good,” North Kingstown coach Brian Garrepy said. “The enthusiasm is really high, and it’s a really good group of kids. There’s a core group that was on the floor all season that is coming back. We graduated our middles and obviously McKenzie Lonergan is a big loss on the outside, but we’re really deep in that spot.”
North Kingstown began its championship streak in 2017. The Skippers did not lose a match in four-plus years until South Kingstown shocked them in the 2021 semifinals and went on to the title. North reclaimed the crown this past season, beating the Rebels 3-0 for the title.
While the program always hones in on improvement and taking the right steps along the way, the Skippers have to be considered the favorites again, given their returning group. Setter Ella Maack and outside hitter Annie Draper were first-team all-state selections last year as juniors and are ready to be the team’s driving forces on and off the court.
“They’re more vocal in the leadership aspect than they ever have been before,” Garrepy said. “Ella took a great lead this summer with the kids in captains practices. Her work ethic through the first week has been superior to the last two years, and I think there’s a lot of confidence there. She’s loved every minute of it and that’s infectious. Annie was super active all summer with the captains, wanting to set up various drills and setting up sessions to look a certain way. I love seeing that more than anything.”
Junior libero Sydney Henson emerged as a major ingredient to the team’s success last season. Junior Tessa LeFrenier looks poised to be the team’s next star; she had a big impact in the second half of last season after sitting out the first half due to RIIL transfer rules.
“Sydney Henson is such a key piece,” Garrepy said. “She has developed into one of the best DS/libero players we’ve had, and that’s saying a lot. She has a combination of defensive prowess, first-ball contact, intuition on coverage – she just absolutely loves the game. Tessa is the kid that can jump through the roof and hit the ball a ton. Love having her back for a full season.”
The Skippers have some depth to go with their top weapons. Senior Ashtyn Novasad made her mark in the back row last season. Senior Georgia Roy will be a key piece as North deals with inexperience in the middle. The senior class also includes Sophia Jones.
Juniors Madeleine Eriksen, Hannah Fratus, Jordan Parris and Ava Sardelli all bring ability and intangibles to the table. The varsity roster also has two underclassmen in sophomore middle Lucy Steppen and freshman middle Kayleigh Garrepy.
For the first time since Garrepy took over, the coaching staff will look a little different. Corey Maack remains as an assistant and will take over the JV program after longtime assistant Kevin Harrington stepped away. Former Bryant University player Jenna Knight is joining the staff.
North is never a finished product on the first day of the season. There might be some adjusting and growing pains along the way, particularly at the middle blocker positions, but the team likes where it’s headed.
“I think it’s going to take a little time to develop the consistency that we had last year,” Garrepy said. “The middles will be a work in progress. We have three quality players. As we settle in, I think that position will be fine. Their growth will be huge.”
Rebels look to continue success
This year will be another test of the idea, but South Kingstown is starting to look more and more like a perennial powerhouse and not just a team that has had some good years.
Coming off three consecutive appearances in the state championship match, the Rebels lost some significant pieces and are working through some inexperience, but still feel confident in what they can do.
“I think that’s the question – was that a flash in the pan with three years of great success or was it something that we’re building here to keep moving forward as a perennial contender,” head coach Iain McCoy said. “I think it’s more the latter. Even last year, they lost some big players from the year before. I think we have people who are ready to step up.”
South’s rise began with a surprise run to the finals in the rescheduled spring season of 2021. The Rebels broke through for the title that fall, taking out North Kingstown along the way. They finished as the runner-up last year as North returned to the top.
Graduation cost South the services of second-team all-stater Natalia McNeal, standout hitter Ava Brock and setter Gaia Copelli. Senior middle blocker Sierra Thompson, senior hitters Karmen Lambert and Maddie Brock, and junior libero Mia Iemma are the returning building blocks.
“I’m very excited for another year,” McCoy said. “We obviously lost a lot in terms of leadership and amazing athletes who were part of it for multiple years. But I’m really excited about the core that we have.”
Thompson, a state champion track athlete, brings size and leaping ability to the middle, where she should become a primary weapon. Lambert was a solid performer on the outside last year, Brock saw time in the rotation, and Iemma led the back row.
The senior class also includes Victoria Hancock, Kaitlyn Swint and Narragansett transfer Alexandra Tuoti, many of whom will be counted on to play key roles. Junior Alexandra Spinella is set to take over setting duties. Juniors Luci Capizzo and India Vaughn-Hallene are also stepping up.
“We do have a lot of youth but I’ve noticed with practices this year, we’ve run a tough camp with conditioning and getting in shape,” McCoy said. “Those players who experienced it are stepping right up to say, ‘Hey, this is what it takes. We have a culture of winning here and we want to keep it going.’”
The Rebels will be tested right out of the gates, with Portsmouth lined up in next week’s season opener after a semifinal appearance last year.
“Portsmouth will be a really good test,” McCoy said. “This year might be one of those where, even if we don’t start as hot, I don’t have any doubt that we’ll build toward being successful later. But I think we’ll still be able to come out strong and get some wins early.”
Crusaders hoping to be in contention
After a state runner-up finish in 2021, Prout finished 4-12 last season, but it didn’t feel like as big of a step back as the record would indicate. The Crusaders weren’t far off from a much better showing, and they believe they can get back on course this season.
“I thought we were competitive all year last year,” Prout coach Andrew Bevilacqua said. “It was kind of a funny season – we beat some good teams but we also had some matches we should have won that would have gotten us into the playoffs. I think that left a little bit of a bitter taste in their mouth last year, knowing that we were a playoff caliber team and just didn’t get there. The girls seem like they have a new sense of focus and they’re hungry to get back to the playoffs.”
The Crusaders leaned heavily on their sophomore class last year and should feel the benefit of that now. Eight juniors make up the bulk of the roster. The lone senior is Sylvia Mayo.
“We look good. They’re all in the gym working hard,” Bevilacqua said. “We’re mixing in some inexperience with some experienced players. We only have one senior, but a lot of our juniors have been two- or three-year players on the varsity already.”
Juniors Alice McGuire and Paige Megley will be focal points in the middle. Juniors Sarah Turner and Hannah Paolino are top options on the outside. Jett Cronin, Anna Jalbert, Ella Martin and Jasey Vachon are also poised to contribute from the big junior class. Freshmen Evelyn McGuire and Brooke Rutherford are pushing for immediate opportunities.
Many of the Crusaders play club volleyball, so there was improvement in the off-season. And with similar ability levels across the board, there’s been a competitive atmosphere so far.
“Having 11 girls and having a lot of experience has made practice really exciting for us,” Bevilacqua said. “Everybody is going to be playing, so there hasn’t been a drop-off in practice. They’re really pushing each other.”
Now they hope to push everyone else, as well.
“I think it’s going to be competitive all around,” Bevilacqua said. “Going into the season, you’ve got to look at North Kingstown as the favorite. But I feel like when you look at the box scores, you’re going to see a lot of competitive games. It’ll be fun this year.”
Mariners look to stay competitive
Narragansett didn’t know if it would stack up with the best as it went from Division IV, where it won the title in 2021, up to D-III last season. The answer was yes, as the Mariners went 9-5 in the regular season and gave a serious push to eventual champion Bay View in the semifinals. With plenty of experience back, the Mariners plan to stay right there.
“The hope is that we’re just as competitive,” Narragansett coach Abby Hummel said. “Those that gave graduated, we have our underclassmen filling their shoes and really stepping up.”
The starting lineup took some hits with graduation and a transfer, but the Mariners were tapping into their depth all the way along last season. They’ll reap the rewards now.
“We lost a lot in our starting lineup, but luckily, we had a lot of girls in the rotation last year who played regularly,” Hummel said. “We used three middles last year, we were playing three setters at one point. And we have a lot of people who have been tossed into the fire at times due to COVID and injuries. Even Scarlett Massey as a freshman last year, she was our utility player. We had her setting some games when people were hurt or sick. The semifinals, she started at outside hitter and was like, ‘Yep, no problem.’”
Seniors Abby Philbin and Zaharra Andersson saw a lot of time last season at middle blocker. Senior Clare Oberheu was a key contributor on the outside, while senior Sophia Bianco and junior MacKenzie Gallagher handled a lot of the setting duties. The Mariners also have senior Eris Hughes in the back row and picked up multi-sport athlete Dharma Parks.
The junior class includes Eliana Sahagian, Brianna Rintala, Arianna Hughes, Katherine Daly and Sarah Boze. Massey leads the sophomore class after her freshman year contributions.
“Honestly, it’s probably going to take us a few weeks until we really sink into a steady lineup,” Hummel said. “The great news about the junior class is that there are options.”
Like its neighbors, Narragansett has benefited from the growth of club volleyball in South County. Quite a few of the Mariners are playing year-round now.
“I think a lot of the momentum has to do with just being exposed to volleyball more and committing their time to playing in the off-season,” Hummel said. “It’s growing so much because it’s growing so much outside of the high school level. You can really see the impact. They get excited for each other. They like the hard games and they don’t panic, which is good.”
And Narragansett’s own success is building on itself. Not too long ago, the Mariners were struggling, but the current players know nothing of that. The program has delivered five winning campaigns in the last six seasons.
“When they get to the varsity level, the girls that we have now have only seen success, which makes them want to succeed,” Hummel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.