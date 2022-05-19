NARRAGANSETT — The Prout/EWG boys lacrosse team needed overtime to beat Chariho when the two teams met earlier this season.
With a lot on the line in the rematch, the Crusaders made sure 48 minutes was enough.
Thanks to its best all-around performance of the season, Prout beat the Chargers 15-9 on Friday afternoon at Christofaro Park.
It was the third straight win for the Crusaders, who have emerged as an upper echelon team in Division II this season. Friday’s win helped them get a leg up on Chariho for third place in the division.
“The last time we played them, it came down to OT,” senior Cam Fonseca said. “Coming out here and beating them on our home turf by a pretty good amount is really big. Especially for that playoff push, this is a great win.”
Prout has won five of its last six league games, and even the one loss fits more into the good side of the ledger. The Crusaders lost to unbeaten Mount St. Charles by just a single goal in their May 3 meeting.
“I think we can play with everybody in this league,” Fonseca said. “It’s just a matter of the guys coming to play like they did today, and playing with a lot of passion and heart.”
Since then, Prout lost a non-league tilt with South Kingstown and has hooked onto a win streak. The Crusaders beat Westerly in back-to-back games before the win over Chariho. They also topped Coventry on Tuesday, going to 8-4 with one game remaining in the regular season. It’s a big one, as second-place Cumberland will visit South County on Thursday.
“This puts us in a great spot,” head coach Mike Millen said. “With a win over Coventry, we’re guaranteed the three seed. And then it comes down to our last game against Cumberland to battle for the two seed. That’s going to be a huge environment.”
Against Chariho, the Crusaders steadily took control, grabbing a 4-3 lead in the first quarter and making it 8-6 at halftime. Prout outscored the Chargers 3-2 in the third quarter and 4-1 in the fourth to finish off the win.
Fonseca led the Crusaders with six goals and two assists. Jack Malek added four goals and two assists, while Brady Banner scored three goals to go with one assist. Kevin O’Loughlin and Declan Foley scored one goal apiece. Foley also chipped in with an assist. Mason Keramidas racked up three assists and Mark Belcher had one.
“The team win was crucial,” Fonseca said. “We had a lot of guys getting involved. We had a lot of off-ball movement from everybody. It was just a really good team win. In times past, it’s been just a couple of guys. This was really well-rounded.”
Matthew Deedy had a big game in net, finishing with 22 saves.
“I challenged my attackmen,” Millen said. “We had our senior day yesterday and everybody loved scoring goals. But I challenged my three seniors to pass the ball around a little more. This is the most individuals we’ve had score in a single game. We were winning 90 percent our face-offs and our face-off guy had three assists. Everything is starting to click. The youth on our team is starting to mature and it’s catching up with our seniors.”
Prout’s big matchup with Cumberland is set for Thursday at 5 p.m.
