SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The South Kingstown girls basketball team is looking forward to seeing what it can do at full strength.
Because the Rebels have held their own at much less than full strength since the calendar turned to 2023.
A 58-47 loss to Ponaganset on Tuesday night was the third defeat in the last four games for the Rebels, but each of those tough ones has shown them something. They led at halftime against Ponaganset, the defending state champions, despite being without one of their top scorers. They lost a tight game to Portsmouth. And they dropped a close one to Barrington while having just six players in uniform.
“Tie score at Portsmouth with a minute left,” head coach Rob Cruz said. “We went on the road and beat Rogers by 3, and we only had six girls. Came back again with six girls against Barrington and it was a tie game with 30 seconds. It’s not that we’re lacking confidence. We’re just lacking the consistency of having everybody out there.”
If the same effort and execution can be applied with regular lineups, the Rebels will be able to contend.
“When everybody gets back, we can definitely get better and be a dangerous team in the playoffs,” Cruz said.
The Rebels were riding high from a championship in the Westerly Credit Union Holiday Classic but the lineup shuffling has led to a bumpy road since. They’re now 4-4 in league play, but still feeling good about the weeks ahead.
There was a lot to like in the matchup with Ponaganset. The Rebels were neck-and-neck with the Chieftains in the first quarter, then grabbed a lead in the second. A runner by Abbey McDonald and a 3-pointer by Finley Carr made it 18-13 early in the quarter. Later, McDonald hit a 3-pointer and Celine Barbera drove for a bucket to make it 24-17. It was a five-point Rebel lead at halftime.
“Really good first half,” Cruz said.
The third quarter was a grind for the Rebels, who made only two field goals and scored just six points. Their defense kept Ponaganset from pulling away but not from taking the lead. The Chieftains carried a 32-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Rebels worked back to a tie early in the fourth on two Kaya Nuttall free throws and a bucket inside by Zoe Knight, but Ponaganset responded with a 15-3 run. The lead remained in double digits from that point on.
“We knew they would come back,” Cruz said. “Started off the third quarter, didn’t execute the play we were going to be run. They chipped away right away. That was tough.”
McDonald led the Rebels with 16 points. Carr tallied nine, Nuttall scored eight and Victoria Hancock made two 3-pointer for six points.
Next for the Rebels is a trip to Bay View on Thursday.
“If everybody is healthy, everybody is at practice, I think we can definitely build off this and get back,” Cruz said. “That’s the goal.”
