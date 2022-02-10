North Kingstown won a rivalry matchup with streaking South Kingstown 68-51 on Saturday in Wakefield. The Rebels had entered on a seven-game win streak, but the Skippers held them off to remain undefeated in Division I. Jillian Rogers poured in 29 points for North, with Caroline Peters chipping in 12. Katherine Martone and Jaelyn Holmes added seven each. South Kingstown was led by Sara Hancock, Malia Young and Abigail McDonald, who all scored nine points.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.