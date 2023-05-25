NORTH KINGSTOWN — A tough final week of the regular season has the North Kingstown High School boys lacrosse team looking to regroup for the playoffs.
The Skippers were sitting at 6-6 and in position for a winning season until they lost their last two games. They dropped a 15-14 overtime heartbreaker to Bishop Hendricken last Wednesday, then fell short in an 11-8 loss to Portsmouth in Friday’s finale.
North had beaten both the Hawks and Patriots in earlier matchups.
“Super positive overall for the year. We’ve had a little bit of a downturn, but a lot of good stuff overall,” Murray said. “Hopefully in the playoffs, we can turn it on.”
The Skippers have shown that potential all year. They logged their most Division I wins since 2008 and are in the playoffs after missing out last year. To keep the strong season going, the Skippers understand that there’s work to do.
“We were talking in the huddle about just controlling what you can control,” Murray said. “Work hard, clean up the small mistakes. We’re glad to be in. We missed the playoffs last year. It’s good to get a chance.”
There was no shame in dropping the tight game to Hendricken, but the way it happened had some red flags. The Skippers fell behind early and spent most of the game playing catch-up. They ultimately did enough to force overtime but couldn’t win it.
On Friday, North ended up on the same path, but didn’t make as much headway. Portsmouth was up 6-4 in the third quarter and scored late in the frame to make it 7-4. A quick goal in the opening minute of the fourth quarter popped the lead out to four. It later grew to a six-goal margin.
North Kingstown scored three straight goals from there, but that surge didn’t start until the clock had dipped under four minutes. The Skippers came no closer than three goals.
“We just had some lapses here and there at some points in the game. And when we got down, we had to push and force a little too much,” Murray said. “When we possess the ball and take our time, I think we do very well. We put a lot of pressure on our defense today, just having to play a lot. The more they have to press out, the more tired they get. That kind of wore on us as the game went on.”
The Skippers finished in fourth place in D-I, which gives them a home game in the playoff quarterfinals. It will be a rubber match with Bishop Hendricken, slated for Thursday night.
“They got the better of us last game, but definitely looking forward to seeing them again,” Murray said.
