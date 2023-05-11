NARRAGANSETT — The unbeaten streak is at 11 for the Narragansett High School girls lacrosse team, and each victory seems to fuel the desire for more.
“The wins we’ve gotten through this season are really pushing us to want to win more,” junior Natalia Salvadore said. “It’s really motivating.”
The Mariners have emerged as the favorite in Division III and are the only undefeated team in the Rhode Island Interscholastic League, across all four divisions. The perfect mark survived a busy stretch last week, as Narragansett beat second-place East Providence, then Providence Country Day and Rogers in a three-day span.
On Tuesday, the Mariners shook off a slow start to beat Johnston 18-8. The win showcased one of their biggest strengths. Even as Ellie Wooten leads the state in scoring, the Mariners can spread the ball around. Nine different players scored in Tuesday’s win and four players had hat tricks.
“We’re really close, which kind of comes from being a small school,” junior Maddie Tally said. “I think that helps with how we play.”
Johnston didn’t back down from the challenge in the early going, scoring the game’s first goal and making it a 3-3 game about 15 minutes in. That type of push is something the Mariners are growing accustomed to seeing from the opposition.
“Coach always says, ‘We have a big red X on our backs now,’” junior Maggie Taplin said.
“Teams want to play their best against good teams, so we have to bring our best every time,” Salvadore said.
Eventually, the Mariners found it. Goals by Tally, Salvadore and Julianne Harris made it 6-3 at halftime as the Mariners pitched a shutout at the defensive end over the final 10 minutes of the half.
“This game started off a little flat for us,” Taplin said. “Definitely not how we wanted to start off. But as the game went on, we increased that energy and got our communication going. Collectively as a group, we did a good job of turning it around.”
The trend continued in the second half, as Narragansett scored the next six goals to open up a 12-3 advantage. They cruised from there.
“Because we’re so close, we can hype each other up when we’re down,” Tally said. “We’ve had a couple of games where we’ve started off a little rocky, but we always come back.”
Tally, Taplin, Salvadore and Harris all finished with three goals. Salvadore and Harris added one assist each. Eris Hughes scored two goals, and Wooten had a goal and an assist. Scarlett Massey, Bailey Kent and Jenna Silvestri tallied one goal each. Katie Daly and Ava Donadio chipped in with assists. Ibby DeLuca and Addison Bonner split time in net.
The matchup with Johnston is the only game of the week for the Mariners, who will take the opportunity to train and hone their game even further. Two games remain in the regular season. Then it’s on to the playoffs.
When the season began and realignment set in, the Mariners didn’t know exactly where they would fit in. Now they do, and they’re eager to see where they can go.
“We really went through it the last two years hard. We were not where we should have been,” Tally said. “Now being in this division, we’re really excited about what we’ve been able to do and we want to go all the way.”
“Having a winning streak is great but we have our eyes on the prize right now,” Taplin said. “The most important thing is knowing, yeah we have these 11 wins under our belt, but we still have to go back and work. There’s still a lot to do.”
