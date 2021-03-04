PROVIDENCE — In its 24th season of competition, the North Kingstown girls indoor track team delivered its best-ever state meet performance on Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
The Skippers finished in a tie for second place with Moses Brown, besting their previous high of third place in 2006.
“It was great,” head coach Jen Chabot said. “The kids have been working hard all season. There’s some really good competition at states, but we were on today.”
Making history is no easy task at North Kingstown, given the athletic program’s success, particularly in this department. The girls cross country team has won seven state titles. The outdoor track team – while never claiming the top prize – has always had stars. There have also been medals galore for the indoor track program, which got off the ground in 1997-98.
This year, the combination of top-flight success and depth allowed the Skippers to rise up the rankings. La Salle scored 107 points to run away with the title. North Kingstown and Moses Brown were next with 36 apiece. South Kingstown was 18th and Prout finished 19th.
Sadie Souls and Brooke Thompson led the Skippers with runner-up finishes, Souls in the 300 and Thompson in the high jump.
The 300 pitted Souls against Moses Brown superstar Sophia Gorriaran, who won by two seconds with a time of 40.07. It’s the second straight second-place finish in the event for Souls, who this time crossed the line in 42.11.
“I was focused on the 300,” Souls said. “I really wanted to keep that.”
Souls also placed third in the 55-meter dash. The junior finished in 7.53 seconds, behind La Salle’s Jackie Comeau and Smithfield’s Lauren Boyd.
“I didn’t start off as strong as I wanted, but I got better as the meet went on,” Souls said. “I was happy with it.”
Thompson, also a junior, cleared 5 feet, 2 inches to take second in the high jump. Johnston’s Olaitan Olagundoye maxed out at the same height, but won based on fewer misses at the previous height.
“It’s huge,” Thompson said of taking silver. “[Olagundoye] is like an idol to me. I’ve been jumping with her for a while. She’s a grade above me. I’m so happy I could jump with her, and this is a personal best for me today, so I’m really happy.”
The Skippers piled up points thanks to six other medal-winning performances. Standout distance runner Olivia Joly placed in two events, taking fourth in the 1,000 and fifth in the 1,500. Abigail Tober finished fifth in the 300 and Sydney Brickle was fifth in the long jump. Two relays also scored. Souls, Tober, Brickle, and Katherine Van Gorden teamed up for fifth in the 4x200. Jillian Blaser, Kate McEwen, Lauren Carter and Tori Chace finished fifth in the 4x800.
South Kingstown figured to have one of the day’s stars, but senior Chloe Greene – a potential medalist in several events – was sidelined for the meet. As it was, the Rebels took two medals. Arsenia Brown finished fourth in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.20 seconds. The 4x200 relay team featuring Brown, Tayshia Cary, Zoe Lockwood and Isabelle McDonald placed sixth. Cary was just outside the medals in the 55-meter dash, following up her class meet gold in that event with a seventh-place finish.
Prout was led by Shelby Dellasandro, who finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 31-11.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.